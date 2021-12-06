Holiday Fun At The Magic House

When the holiday season arrives, Denver offers plenty of cheer. To start there are lights galore, in downtown at the City and County Building and at Union Station, and beyond downtown including at Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo and Cherry Creek North. Each winter, part of Skyline Park in downtown is transformed into an old-fashioned ice rink. Elitch Gardens is getting in on the holiday fun this year with Luminova Holidays, a light and immersive experience, and from Union Station to Cherry Creek North there are free events and places to sip, stroll, shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Mile High Tree light and music experience on 16th Street is free, and so are the fireworks over downtown on New Year's Eve. But if you want to get all glitzed up to party in style, Union Station's New Year's Eve celebration with three price points may be the place for you. Those who want to celebrate December with a glass in hand should make a reservation at Miracle at Union Station, the once-yearly pop-up bar serving artfully crafted festive cocktails.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO