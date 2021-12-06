ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Fun At The Magic House

 4 days ago

Celebrate the magic of the holidays the entire month of December at The Magic House with the museum’s Holiday Magic experience. Families can enjoy expanded hours, festive decorations, added outdoor experiences and the opportunity to visit with Santa in his sleigh. Dec. 1-31, visit The Magic House for:. • A...

FOX59

Fun holiday programs at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has announced their holiday events for the 2021 winter season. Here are some fun events for the whole family to look out for! Conservatory CrossingWhen: Now through January 2, 2022Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 2505 Conservatory Dr.See the Conservatory decked out in its holiday best with a brilliant display of poinsettias, model […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Marietta Daily Journal

All Aboard for Holiday Fun returns to the Southern Museum

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw, will host All Aboard for Holiday Fun, a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, on Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highlight of the event will be a screening...
KENNESAW, GA
umudynamo.com

Beat the Holiday Stress With Cheese-Pleasing Recipes and Fun

(StatePoint) It’s become an annual tradition that as soon as we bid adieu to chrysanthemums, the cornucopias and the turkey dinner, the frantic countdown to Christmas begins. From the countless holiday soirees and batches of bulk baking, to battling the crowds in a futile attempt to secure the most sought-after toy, or remembering to move the elf each night, ‘tis the season to be exhausted.
RECIPES
flicksandfood.com

Cowboy Claus Brings Holiday Fun to the Briscoe

Cowboy Claus Brings a Cowboy Christmas Dec 5th to the Briscoe for Some Western Fun. Cowboy Claus, Cookies and Cocoa Create San Antonio Holiday Fun at the Briscoe! Everyone knows that in Texas, the real Santa wears a cowboy hat and boots. And thanks to the Briscoe Western Art Museum, everyone can meet him! Enjoy the holidays in a Western way at the Briscoe’s Cowboy Christmas unfolding 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec. 5. With the Briscoe brimming with holiday cheer, Cowboy Christmas fun is included with general museum admission. As always, children 12 and under receive free admission at the Briscoe, as do active duty members of the military, making the museum a terrific spot for local families to add to their holiday plans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

A Full Menu for Fun-Filled Holiday Festivities

(Family Features) When holiday gatherings turn into all-day events, having meals ready from morning to night becomes an important part of seasonal hosting. Starting with breakfast through the main course followed by a savory dessert, a full day of celebration calls for a variety of dishes. To help keep your...
RECIPES
lakesidenews.com

Holiday family fun at Margaritaville

Lakeside Lights Spectacular returns to Margaritaville for stroll-through family fun through February 27. It features traditional light displays, high-tech images and Margaritaville-themed scenes as guests walk along Paradise Beach. “Lakeside Light Spectacular has really grown this year,” said Bucky Perry, vice president of operations at Margaritaville. “We added more lights...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Larchmont Chronicle

Mix good deeds with fun for a holiday cocktail

Now that the holidays are upon us and we are able to leave our homes, it’s a wonderful feeling to help others. Sometimes helping means attending a festive event to raise funds for an organization, and sometimes it’s volunteering to create fun for someone else. Whichever you prefer, here are some opportunities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whattoexpect.com

11 Fun and Festive Holiday Postage Stamps

What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. If you're anything like me, you've order holiday cards with sweet pictures of your family on them and are...
SHOPPING
highdesertdaily.com

Holiday Fun Continues This Week Throughout the First District

(Victor Valley)– Looking for some festive events to get you in the holiday spirit? Here are just a few going on throughout the week!. Join Santa as he lights up the Town of Apple Valley’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The community is invited to attend between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., taking part in the holiday cheer, live entertainment, giveaways, and photos with Santa.
CELEBRATIONS
Photofocus

Quick tips for fun holiday mini sessions in the studio

By now, many couples and families are already getting their Christmas portraits taken. So, it’s time for portrait photographers to get extra creative with these festive projects. Mini portrait sessions are great for squeezing in as many clients as you can in the first weeks of the holiday season. If you prefer to work in the studio, these tips for holiday mini sessions should give you some ideas.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sandusky Register

Holiday Jam a festive-fun function

SANDUSKY — One event, in its second phase, benefits three local nonprofits while promising a good time for the many expected to attend. Returning for a third year, the family-friendly Holiday Jam 2.0 event takes place Sunday, Dec. 12 at Ten Fifty Eight Event Center in Sandusky. The event, which...
SANDUSKY, OH
timesnewspapers.com

Stages Holiday Celebration

Stages St. Louis presents Broadway legend Liz Callaway, who is bringing her acclaimed holiday cabaret to the Ross Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 18. Shows for “A Holiday Celebration with Liz Callaway” are at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Callaway,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hngnews.com

Holiday fun in downtown Sun Prairie

Downtown Sun Prairie has fun events for the holidays. Santa Saturdays – 12:30-2:30 p.m. Downtown is looking so festive with all of the decorations in the store/business windows and porches. People can vote for their favorites on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook through Dec. 15. The winner will be announced...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
disneyfoodblog.com

The ‘Encanto’ Magical House is Now a Disney Lego Set!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney’s 60th feature film, Encanto, was recently released in theaters. Encanto is about a magical home in Colombia and the story of saving this special home when the magic...
SHOPPING
10Best

Old-Fashioned Fun to State-of-the-Art Pyrotechnics, Denver Delivers Holiday Magic

When the holiday season arrives, Denver offers plenty of cheer. To start there are lights galore, in downtown at the City and County Building and at Union Station, and beyond downtown including at Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo and Cherry Creek North. Each winter, part of Skyline Park in downtown is transformed into an old-fashioned ice rink. Elitch Gardens is getting in on the holiday fun this year with Luminova Holidays, a light and immersive experience, and from Union Station to Cherry Creek North there are free events and places to sip, stroll, shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Mile High Tree light and music experience on 16th Street is free, and so are the fireworks over downtown on New Year's Eve. But if you want to get all glitzed up to party in style, Union Station's New Year's Eve celebration with three price points may be the place for you. Those who want to celebrate December with a glass in hand should make a reservation at Miracle at Union Station, the once-yearly pop-up bar serving artfully crafted festive cocktails.
DENVER, CO
Buffalo News

My View: Making shared magic at a gingerbread house

One of my favorite memories is of holiday desserts. My mom was a great baker. She made the most beautiful, uniquely decorated cut-out cookies, for any holiday, along with brownies. But we never made, or purchased, a gingerbread house. This is the one treat I missed. In December 2015, a...
FOOD & DRINKS
12 News

Fun for everyone this holiday season in the Valley

PHOENIX — Clearly, now that the Thanksgiving food coma has ended, it’s time to start making plans for the December holiday season. The Valley may not see snow this time of year, but events will surely bring out the winter wonderland spirit. We have compiled a list of events here!
PHOENIX, AZ
timesnewspapers.com

Holiday Fun At The National Museum Of Transportation

The National Museum of Transportation is hosting several holiday activities for the whole family through Jan. 2. The museum, located at 2933 Barrett Station Road, offers the following:. • Santa Claus Visits. Santa will visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and from 11 a.m....
MUSEUMS
Amarillo Globe-News

Enjoy holiday fun with Christmas in Canyon Dec. 4

The public is welcome to join in on the holiday fun with Christmas in Canyon scheduled for Saturday. The all-day event includes photos ops for the whole family, Christmas caroling provided by Canyon school choirs, a parade, and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Individuals can start off the day...
CANYON, TX

