Canadian BIPV module maker releases 790 W panel

Solar wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy has closed three big supply contracts for its monocrystalline ingots and wafers. One deal was sealed with Chinese-Canadian module maker Canadian Solar, for 22,800 metric tons of ingots for 182mm and 210mm wafers, which would equip 10 GW of solar products. The value of that contract is estimated at around RMB7.2 billion (US$1.1 billion). A second agreement has been signed by Juangsu-based Xinchao PV, which agreed to buy 9,720 tons of mono ingots, for the same two wafer sizes, in a deal worth an estimated RMB3.1 billion (US$486 million). The third supply award was secured from Changzhou-based SF Solar, which has purchased 300 million pieces. Shuangliang yesterday said that contract value is around RMB1.86 billion (US$292 million).

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO