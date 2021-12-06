ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian BIPV module maker releases 790 W panel

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a Canadian building-integrated PV module producer, has released a new 790 W panel with a power conversion efficiency of 19.5%. The Mega HP M790-M1F module is the company's most powerful product. It combines two 395 W panels fused in a single device. It is built with 144...

