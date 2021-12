Time flies so fast — it’s already the middle of the Hour of Code week! We are so proud of your commitment and continuous curiosity about learning. Even though programming can be challenging, the hours you spend on it add up to the most amazing experience. So let’s keep the ball rolling! The next hour at JetBrains Academy will be about one of the top 5 fastest-growing languages — Kotlin.

