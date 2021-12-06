Omron health data comes to Doctor Anywhere telehealth app

Digital therapeutics, or Digital Health Applications (DiGA), are apps for the detection, monitoring, treatment, or alleviation of medical conditions. The DiGA initiative is part of the 2019 Digital Healthcare Act (DVG) that sets the legal framework for doctors to prescribe DiGAs to the 73 million citizens insured with a statutory health insurer that reimburses their use, and has been recognised as a pioneering approach globally. To classify as a DiGA, apps that are CE-marked as Class 1 and 2a low risk medical devices must have successfully passed the Fast-Track assessment process by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). The assessment appraises an app with regards to its safety, performance, data protection, information security, medical effectiveness, interoperability, its ability to bring positive health effects and advance the healthcare system, among other things.

