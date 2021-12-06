ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omron health data comes to Doctor Anywhere telehealth app

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmron Healthcare, maker of health monitoring and therapy devices in Japan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere. Under the partnership, Omron will enable the sharing of health records tracked on its connected devices with the DA platform. The integration involves the following Omron health monitoring...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Telehealth#Heart Attacks#Startup#Omron Healthcare#Da#Omron#Kyoto University#Ai
