Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

Toyota teases a new GR Corolla in an Instagram post. The GR Yaris’ drivetrain finds its way into a Corolla. Fast homologated rally cars don’t often make their way stateside. In fact, the Subaru WRX and STI are the only ones that come readily to mind. But the list of cars we don’t get? Much longer. Among them is the Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris, forbidden 3-cylinder hot hatch fruit. We’ve all been clamoring for it to come to the US, but Toyota won’t do it. However, what Toyota might do, is give us everything they can in a Toyota Corolla shell.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO