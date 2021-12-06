ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sony Michel Balances Out Rams Offense

By Chauncey Telese
lafbnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three weeks of bleakness, the Los Angeles Rams finally gave fans something to feel positive about. Sure, the Jaguars were an abysmal team coming into this game so the Rams HAD to win this but they took care of business and the game was over early in the third. The...

www.lafbnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RamDigest

Sean McVay Shares What Went Into the Idea of Using Sony Michel as the Rams' Kick Returner

The Los Angeles Rams made a change last week in Green Bay when they turned to Sony Michel as the deep man returning kicks. The Rams have struggled to find a mainstay as the team's returner as a result of injuries while other candidates fell out of favor in completing the role. This season, special teams coach Joe DeCamillis has used a combination of Jake Funk, Tutu Atwell, Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
lafbnetwork.com

The Rams Winning Formula Flows Through Matthew Stafford. Other Matchups Vs The Cardinals

The Rams Winning Formula Flows Through Matthew Stafford. Other Matchups Vs The Cardinals. Matthew Stafford vs Byron Murphy Jr. The success of the Rams starts and ends with Matthew Stafford. In the team’s four losses, he has thrown six interceptions and averages an 81.1 Quarterback Rating. In wins, he has thrown three interceptions and averages a 122.6 rating.
NFL
FanSided

Matthew Stafford growing pains or growing old with LA Rams offense?

The LA Rams were never going to win 17 games this year. We knew that going into the 2021 NFL season. Unfortunately, the LA Rams have faced and lost to, three of the toughest teams in the NFL so far this year. The four losses of the team have come at the expense of the Arizona Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers, and the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: How to Stop the High Powered Packers Offense

The Los Angeles Rams received a much needed break last week with a bye in Week 11. After two back to back losses, the bye week came at a perfect time. This gave the Rams defense time to rest and game plan. That game plan should not only include the X’s and O’s of this week’s matchup against the Packers in Green Bay, but a self reflection of what kind of team will finish the season. Will they flounder or rise to the occasion to prove they are ready for a run at the Lombardi Trophy?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson or Sony Michel: Which Rams RB should you start in Week 13?

The Los Angeles Rams started their year with a brutal loss at the running back position as second-year RB Cam Akers went down for the season. Fortunately for them, they had Darrell Henderson next up on the depth chart, and he’s filled in admirably this season. However, Henderson is dealing with a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. What should fantasy football managers expect out of him and Sony Michel?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Ringer

What’s Really Wrong With the Rams Offense?

During Jared Goff’s time in Los Angeles, Sean McVay always kept the dropback passing game behind “break in case of emergency” glass. When the Rams were behind and in need of points, or defenses were able to slow down their run game and play-action passes, they’d turn the offense over to Goff. That hardly ever turned out the way they wanted, which is why the Rams were willing to part ways with two first-round picks to swap Goff out for Matthew Stafford this past offseason. If McVay was going to get his team over the Super Bowl hump, he needed a quarterback who could function in obvious passing situations—a quarterback who could unlock the premium version of his offense.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars injury update: Sony Michel to start, but Darrell Henderson is available

With starting running back Darrell Henderson’s availability to be a game-time decision and third-stringer Buddy Howell being placed on the injured reserve list, the Rams were not sure if they’d have to rely on Sony Michel as their sole ball carrier in today’s match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that Henderson will be active against the Jaguars, though Michel will be the main ball-carrier.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

ICYMI: Rams Brothers Latest EP – Jacksonville Jaguars Recap, Dissecting McVay’s “New” Offense

The Rams hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars, and were able to improve to 8-4 with a brand-new look offensively, and a new star of the show: Sony Michel. Michel was the Rams’ first 100-yard rusher this season, and McVay was able to incorporate a more physical approach at the line of scrimmage, which paid dividends for the Rams on both sides of the ball. Dene & Nick dug into the new scheme, and if it’s sustainable moving forward.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
turfshowtimes.com

Week 13 grades: Rams offensive line gets physical against the Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front, paving the way for a 37-7 blowout victory at SoFi Stadium. It went about as well as could be expected, except for a few injuries to both center Brian Allen and left guard David Edwards. Edwards injured his foot early in the first quarter, but was able to return to the game as the second quarter got underway.
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Sony Michel isn’t flashy, but Rams have to hand it to him

THOUSAND OAKS — Of the Rams’ big veteran additions this year, Sony Michel was the most easily forgotten. He didn’t command the same attention as a quarterback, like Matthew Stafford. He wasn’t a flashy wide receiver, like Odell Beckham Jr. He wasn’t a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, like linebacker Von Miller.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sony Michel's Contributions Adds New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack

Last week, Sony Michel became the first 100-yard rusher for the Rams all season. Michel received the start as a result of running back Darrell Henderson dealing with a thigh injury. Michel, acquired before the season in exchange for a late-round draft pick, now looks to be a considerable part of the Rams offense moving forward.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lafbnetwork.com

LA Football Pod: Rams Vs Cardinals Preview W/ Darren Urban | Mike Williams And Chris Harris Jr. On Covid List

The Los Angeles Rams have a huge matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night in the desert. Cardinals team reporter, Darren Urban, joins Ryan Dyrud to talk about some of the key matchups in the game. Just breaking today, Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. end up on the Covid list. What does this mean for the Chargers this week as they take on the New York Giants on Sunday? All this and more!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy