Cannery District project plans seek OK

EAU CLAIRE — Plans for the largest single residential redevelopment project in Eau Claire’s history are seeking the city’s approval.

Duluth, Minn.-developer P&R Companies intends to start construction in spring on a pair of buildings with apartments and ground-floor shop space in the city’s Cannery District.

Plans for the two buildings and a request to rezone land for them are going to be reviewed by the Eau Claire Plan Commission during its 7 p.m. meeting today. That group’s recommendations will be considered by the City Council next week, which will hold a public hearing before making a final vote.

Slated for five acres of vacant land between First Street and North Oxford Avenue, the two buildings will each be five stories tall.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring and take 1½ to two years to complete, according to P&R’s proposal.

On their ground floors, each building will have about 10,000 square feet of space for shops as well as large parking garages for tenants.

Upper floors of each building will contain 133 apartments — a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The apartments will range in size from 600 square feet up to 2,000 square feet. Rents will range from $900 to $3,000 a month, according to P&R’s project proposal.

Per an agreement with the city, 20% of the apartments will have rents that are priced to be affordable to people making 80% or less of the county median income. Of those, 10 will be for people earning 60% of county median income.

When first announced in March, the project had an estimated cost of $53 million, but that has risen due to industrywide increases in construction prices.

In documents dated Nov. 18, P&R stated each building is now estimated to cost between $25 million and $30 million to build. Last month, City Attorney Stephen Nick stated the estimated cost is around $58 million.

Last month the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority approved a deal to sell the land for the project to P&R Companies. The company is paying $1.5 million for the land, but the RDA agreed to give up to $500,000 in credits to help offset P&R’s costs to make the site for development.

Also in November, the City Council signed an agreement to provide $5 million toward the project. That would be paid in installments as the buildings reach construction milestones and maintain the affordable prices on 20% of the apartments.

New Gateway Drive building

A new commercial building is planned on vacant land next to the Kwik Trip that opened earlier this year on Eau Claire’s south side.

The Plan Commission is scheduled to vote tonight on Chippewa Valley Partners LLC’s plans to build a 2,150-square-foot, single-story building on a vacant lot at 3785 Gateway Drive.

Plans submitted to the city do not reveal which new business will locate there. The plans do show a drive-thru lane and outdoor patio area next to the proposed building.

As it is slated to be built alongside a stretch of Gateway Drive that is already busy, access to the new business is proposed through the neighboring Walmart and Kwik Trip lots, according to the plans.