ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Bookworm: Holiday Novels That Adults Will Enjoy

By TERRI SCHLICHENMEYER
Yankton Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— Your wish list to Santa is a little different this year. What you want can't always be wrapped. You want love, flowers, a quiet evening with someone special, maybe even sparklies and promises. Not the easiest things to get on a sleigh, you have to admit, so maybe you can...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
northcountyoutlook.com

Families enjoy Hometown Holidays

The Santa Parade came down Arlington’s Olympic Avenue bringing with it a number of holiday activities for local families. On Dec. 4 families gathered in the downtown area to enjoy the parade full of community organizations and ending with Santa Claus riding one of the local fire engines. Traditional...
ARLINGTON, WA
Dothan Eagle

Library sale lures bookworms

The Marianna branch of the Jackson County Public Library system was filling up with book- and movie-lovers by 9 a.m. Monday, the day the library had its annual book/movie sale. Patrons stashed the volumes and DVDs they wanted into bags provided by staff. Everything that could fit went home with...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
livingsnoqualmie.com

Bring on the Holiday Season: More Upcoming Local Holiday Activities to Enjoy

The festivities continue this weekend in Snoqualmie and North Bend with more fun ways to celebrate the season. events calendar for all things jingly, and please send an email to storyideas@livingsnoqualmie.com if you have an event you would like to have included in a future article. November 27-28th, 2021 9:00...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Gloucester Daily Times

Local composer pens young adult fantasy novels

Gloucester’s Rob Bradshaw, a consummate musician and composer, knows how to spin a tale through music. Now it’s books with the release of “The Sword Guildebrande,” a family-friendly fantasy novel. “It’s so nice to have something fun to announce during these difficult times,” said Bradshaw. “The series focuses on the...
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Village#Christmas Stocking#Christmas Caper#Christmas Story#Santa#British
wevv.com

EVPL Holiday Programs to Enjoy this December

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will offer a variety of holiday programming for all ages over the next few weeks. “With the holidays upon us, we are excited to be bringing back old favorites and introducing new ones in our seasonal programming,” says Scott Kinney, EVPL CEO-Director. “We hope our community enjoys these events and the holiday season with EVPL.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
Quad-Cities Times

'Tis the season: Plenty of events to enjoy for the holidays

The Quad-Cities are ready and raring for the holiday season this year, and December is jam-packed with events and activities for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of some of the holiday events in and around the Quad-Cities. To see more, visit qctimes.com or qconline.com. Julmarknad, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov....
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Herald

Enjoy Barrington's holiday festivities

Don't miss Barrington's annual Holiday Festival, Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa's Arrival from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Free, family-friendly entertainment includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate, Barrington's White House Open House (enter a raffle for an Ambrosia gingerbread house), Toys for Tots collection, visits with Santa, and more.
BARRINGTON, IL
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

DAVE NAGLE: A novel Idea for the holiday season

We know when the Christmas season commences. At the Nagle household the newly arrived Advent calendars now sit on top of the kitchen table, each day marked by tasty, small bar of chocolate candy, a different flavor for each day between now and Dec. 25. Advent calls for celebration, as we direct our thoughts and prays to the the anniversary of the birth of our Lord. The days generate a spirit of charity and the warmth of friendship and family. Truly a special time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
quickanddirtytips.com

5 Romance Novels to Heat Up Your Holidays

For many of us around the world, it is, unfortunately, cold out. While you're stuck inside, staring wistfully out the window at the snow, yearning for something you can't quite put your finger on... crack open a romance novel! Like your favorite rom-com or sitcom of yore, romance novels are like a nice warm blanket, wrapping you up in a love story that stirs your heart and reminds you that there's more to life than shoveling snow and sexier pajamas than longjohns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
syvnews.com

A Walk through the Cypress: Enjoy the coastal holidays, artfully

Alternating days of fog and chill followed by glorious days of sunshine and warmth let us know that the holiday season is here, coastal style. Christmas concerts, Christmas parades and the decorations in Centennial Park are here as well. Located adjacent to the park, at Cypress and H Streets, is the Cypress Gallery, currently a treasure trove of holiday gift shopping. Decorative artists Joellen Chrones and Toni Zybell have created a walk-in jewelry box in the front galleries with their show “Artful Holidays,” displaying works of functional art that move into the territory of art-for-art's-sake beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Greatist

7 Hot Holiday Novels That Are Best Read Under the Mistletoe

From binge-worthy novels to the hottest new cookbooks, this series highlights the reads you need to know about. Whether you’re looking for your next inspiration or a gift for that bookish someone, we’ve got you covered with these roundups, reviews, and more. Among all the enjoyable things that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
La Crosse Tribune

Bookworm Buddies by Becky

This story covers the years of 1915-1931 in Boston. What was life like for 15-year-old Addie living with an abusive mother, hard-working father, and her two sisters in an old run down building? Why did her mother favor the sisters but always referred to Addie as “the other one” never using her name?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
inmaricopa.com

Helping senior loved ones enjoy the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to start planning for the festivities. Enjoying the holiday cheer will help maintain a positive mindset, which, in turn, helps one stay healthier. Keeping one’s body, mind, and spirit in top shape is a priority for a happy life. The holidays are an emotional time that is usually associated with family, from the time we’re kids anticipating all the colorfully wrapped presents we’re going to get to our adult lives, making the magic happen for our own kids. For some seniors who have lost a spouse or close friend or may not live close to their families, however, the holidays can seem to point a magnifying glass at the sadness and isolation they are experiencing. If you feel a loved one is experiencing sadness or depression around this time of year, try some of these steps:
MARICOPA, AZ
FOX21News.com

Enjoy a timeless holiday tradition, see “A Colorado Nutcracker”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Colorado Springs with the Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet’s production of A Colorado Nutcracker!. Event details:
COLORADO STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Local Grinch enjoys bringing smiles during the holidays

The Grinch might have stolen Christmas in Whoville, but he’s capturing hearts in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Thomas Dawe, a Clear Brook resident, has been dressing up as the Grinch for about 10 years. He started donning the green outfit when his kids would watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”...
CLEAR BROOK, VA
Fairfax Times

Enjoy healthy holiday gift-giving ideas

Giving thoughtful gifts always brings such a deep feeling of gratitude to our friends and family members. But it can be hard to figure out what to get someone, especially if they “have everything.” Sometimes giving experiences can be even more fun than a tangible gift. I’ve compiled a list of my favorites for those who may be hard to shop for. These gifts are mostly healthy, sustainable and some are local. I plan on shopping a lot of local holiday markets to support local artisans. Happy gift giving!
LIFESTYLE
Itxy Lopez

5 Holiday Parades in San Diego For the Whole Family to Enjoy

Holiday parades are the best way to start getting into the holiday spirit! Get your family together, and no doubt that your kids will get excited about a waving Santa Claus, floating reindeer, and endless Christmas decorations. Here's a list of upcoming holiday parades in San Diego for everyone to enjoy this winter season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy