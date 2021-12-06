ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Goodell: Use SNAP on healthier foods

Observer
 4 days ago

Assemblyman Andrew Goodell wants to see the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program used to purchase healthier foods. Goodell recently introduced A.8469 in the state Assembly to amend the state Social Services Law to implement a healthy food initiative for SNAP users. If approved, the program could only be implemented if the federal...

www.observertoday.com

FingerLakes1.com

SNAP food stamp increase for seniors and disabled

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that there will be changes made to the SNAP program in New York. The changes will help those with disabilities and seniors enroll in the program. The SNAP applications will be simplified and the time for families to still get benefits will be extended before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SignalsAZ

Small Changes to Start Eating Healthier

If you’re like many Americans, you’re thinking about how you can eat healthier this new year. But, do you have an action plan to make this goal a reality? We spoke with Lorissa Bronson, a registered dietitian with Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center, who recommended starting small. “When someone comes to me for recommendations on making healthy changes, I always ask, ‘what is your main goal?’ From there we can start breaking that down to smaller, more attainable goals.”
FITNESS
Tom Vilsack
sierranewsonline.com

Raisins: A Sweet & Simple Way to Make Holidays Healthier

With holiday menus in full swing, many Americans aim to add healthier dishes and ingredients to their seasonal tables but are hesitant to compromise on tried-and-true favorites. Raisins fit seamlessly into many family-friendly recipes, like traditional oatmeal cookies, stuffing, casseroles and sweet breads. They also make for easy salad, oatmeal...
RECIPES
secondwavemedia.com

Greater Flint Health Coalition + SNAP-Ed = a healthier community

This article is part of Stories of Change, a series of inspirational articles of the people who deliver evidence-based programs and strategies that empower communities to eat healthy and move more. It is made possible with funding from Michigan Fitness Foundation. The Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC) is focused on...
FLINT, MI
powerofpositivity.com

How to Use The Elimination Diet to Reveal Food Allergies

What if you may be allergic to a particular food but don’t know which one? There must be a reason for your digestion problems and skin breakouts. Why not consider an elimination diet to put your system back on track?. To begin an elimination diet, you’ll remove different foods that...
FITNESS
earth.com

Avocado linked to overall healthier diets

Green foods are usually associated with healthy and nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, so it’s no surprise that avocado has been linked to multiple health benefits. But now, a new study from UC San Diego has revealed that, in addition to its vast nutritional portfolio, avocado has many secondary health benefits.
NUTRITION
Chicago Defender

Healthier Meal Options for Pets with PetPlate

MIT Graduate, Renaldo Webb disrupted the dog food industry by launching the country’s leading fresh dog food giant PetPlate. PetPlate makes it easy for pet parents to nourish their pets with love by delivering freshly-cooked meals made from wholesome ingredients that do not contain any by-products, rendered meats or preservatives. The meals are designed by a veterinary nutritionist for optimal nutritional balance and are pre-portioned and ready to serve. The company offers a convenient subscription service that automatically ships meals directly to the consumer on a regular basis.
PET SERVICES
centraloregondaily.com

Central Oregon Locavore now accepts Double Up Food Bucks for SNAP users

Central Oregon Locavore now accepts Double Up Food Bucks for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. This program is part of a pilot program to get Double Up Food Bucks, a program typically offered at farmer’s markets to encourage SNAP customers to buy more local fruits and vegetables, into grocery stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Observer

Faith of Caviar Bakery

Mayor Wilfred Rosas and the Dunkirk Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce and congratulate Nereida Negron, owner of Faith of Caviar Bakery, on her new business in the food service industry at 45 Lake Shore Drive, East. An official ribbon cutting was held last week to sugar-coat the opening of this new small business to the local neighborhood. Walk through the quaint door of this wonderful new establishment, and the warm, sweet aroma of deliciousness hits your senses. Faith of Caviar Bakery offers many delectable treats, from appetizing breakfast & lunch options, healthy low sugar foods, tasty Keto selections, and of course, those heavenly desserts! Starting off from just a small parking lot cart stand, this bakery has developed into a savory business that the residents of the City of Dunkirk will find enticing! Call 716-363-2003 today to savor one of their amazing treats!
DUNKIRK, NY
uky.edu

9 Top Tips to Have a Healthier Holiday Season

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Tami Ross, a nationally recognized registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She serves as a diabetes education services coordinator with the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
Milford LIVE News

Live a healthier lifestyle with Yes2Health

DBCC’s Yes2Health program can help you live a healthier lifestyle by Terry Rogers   Yes2Health, a free community health outreach program offered by Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, is designed to promote healthier lifestyles through education. The weekly program is for 12 weeks and available either virtually or in-person. “These weekly education programs include lessons and discussions about nutrition, fitness, health ... Read More
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
NBC News

SNAP food program gets boost in benefits

A new boost to the SNAP program could mean healthier options for the one in eight Americans who use it. It will also provide an average of $36 more per person each month, but that alone won’t cover higher prices and the pandemic’s continued financial fallout.Nov. 28, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

What Is A Food Aversion?

While we can all be picky with the food we eat, it is different from food aversion, a disorder that has more serious consequences on our health.
HEALTH
aiche.org

Using Modeling to Develop Healthier and More Sustainable Food: A Chat with Schrödinger’s Jeffrey Sanders

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Schrödinger and reflects their views, opinions, and insights. Improving food processing to create healthier, more sustainable and tasty diets is a rapidly developing area that impacts all of our lives. AIChE's 4th Food Innovation and Engineering (FOODIE) Conference will take place virtually from December 6–7 and will feature experts in the food processing field. It covers topics like the formulation process interface, sustainability in the food cycle, and innovative food processing technologies. Register here to learn from and network with the food engineering community.
JEFF SANDERS
Newswise

Understanding Mouthfeel of Food Using Physics

Newswise — WASHINGTON, December 3, 2021 -- Food texture can make the difference between passing on a plate and love at first bite. To date, most studies on food texture center on relating a food's overall composition to its mechanical properties. Our understanding of how microscopic structure and changes in the shape of food affect food texture, however, remains underdeveloped.
SCIENCE
The Poultry Site

Research promotes healthier poultry and environment

Three researchers from the West Virginia Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design aim to improve the health of chickens while using less fossil fuel. Although propane is commonly used as a heat source for agricultural buildings it can create a wet heat that exacerbates illness in poultry. Researchers...
AGRICULTURE

