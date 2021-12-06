Goodell: Use SNAP on healthier foods

Mayor Wilfred Rosas and the Dunkirk Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce and congratulate Nereida Negron, owner of Faith of Caviar Bakery, on her new business in the food service industry at 45 Lake Shore Drive, East. An official ribbon cutting was held last week to sugar-coat the opening of this new small business to the local neighborhood. Walk through the quaint door of this wonderful new establishment, and the warm, sweet aroma of deliciousness hits your senses. Faith of Caviar Bakery offers many delectable treats, from appetizing breakfast & lunch options, healthy low sugar foods, tasty Keto selections, and of course, those heavenly desserts! Starting off from just a small parking lot cart stand, this bakery has developed into a savory business that the residents of the City of Dunkirk will find enticing! Call 716-363-2003 today to savor one of their amazing treats!

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO