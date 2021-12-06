In charts: Global progress on energy efficiency

One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO