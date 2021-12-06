In charts: Global progress on energy efficiency

First, the good news. Global investment in energy efficiency is on the rebound. The Covid pandemic subdued economic activity and cut capital spending on environmental projects in the past two years. But recovery programmes across major economies are now boosting expenditure on measures designed to deliver energy savings. The...
If you were a mayor of a US city, what would you be doing to convert your municipality to renewable energy? What energy efficiency measures would you pursue? If you and other mayors are working to achieve a zero emissions community currently, what obstacles stand in your way from achieving these goals?
Journalists in 50+ countries follow the constant flow of money made and lost in oil & gas while tracking emerging trends and opportunities in the future of energy. Don’t miss our exclusive newsletter, Energy Source.
One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.
Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output.
This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power.
That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
Energy is an essential commodity of our existence, as such, having a sustainable, renewable and affordable energy source is vital. Of all the renewable energy sources, the sun is the most promising due to the vast amount of energy it radiates to the earth surface. To benefit from this vast energy from the sun, a comprehensive study into photovoltaics is needed. In this article, we present our findings from the surface study of a perovskite material, methyl ammonium triiodide (MAPbI3).
You can improve your home’s energy efficiency and save on your energy bills! Clear Efficiency is a participating contractor with SMUD’s Home Performance Program. We offer exclusive rebates for SMUD customers, including up to $3000 to upgrade the insulation in your home! We can help you qualify for a SMUD rebate of up to $3000 with Clear Efficiency’s Airsulate™ insulation system now!
An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
Credit market failures could slow energy efficiency adoption in low-income countries, according to a new research paper titled “Credit, Attention, and Externalities in the Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies by Low-Income Households.”. Low-income households face credit constraints in adopting energy efficient technologies, which policymakers may address with financing programs and...
Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
If you’re a building owner in New York City’s multifamily sector, you likely recently received your second grade on your energy efficiency, as mandated by the New York City Benchmarking Law. Just like when you were back in school, you might be wondering what the grade was based on, what it means to your future, and how you can improve it. Read on to find out more about these new energy-efficiency grades, and more importantly, the benefits you’ll reap by reaching for that “A.”
One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News.
For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
There has been a call to clarify what will happen to stocks of red diesel held by some of NI's power stations when rules on the fuel change in 2022. The economy minister has suggested that thousands of tonnes of the fuel will need to be burnt off before 1 April.
The Department of Energy has released a pre-publication version of a proposed rule that would greatly advance the energy efficiency of the nation’s light bulbs. The rule, along with another rule proposed by DOE in late November, would effectively complete the transition to LED lighting from older, inefficient incandescent technology, delivering huge savings to consumers and avoiding millions of metric tons of carbon emissions.
The author is visiting professor and chair of the Kings Policy Institute at King’s College London. The discussion at COP26 covered almost all the potential answers to the looming challenge of climate change: from small scale nuclear reactors to battery-powered aircraft; and from changes in human diets to the erection of protectionist barriers. One issue, however, seemed to be neglected — and that is the potential for serious gains in energy efficiency.
For the past 25 years, European governments have encouraged consumers to be more environmentally aware when buying fridges, washing machines, and other domestic appliances. Now, they are also tightening their energy performance requirements, to force manufacturers to improve their products, and demanding clearer energy labels to help consumers. Reducing household...
One of the world’s most powerful tools for combating climate change is also one of the most overlooked: energy efficiency. While it does not grab the headlines, every incremental effort to reduce energy consumption is vital if the world is to hit the Paris Agreement’s target of keeping global warming below 1.5C.
Energy use in buildings and construction accounts for about 40 per cent of world consumption and a third of greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, much attention is now being focused on how to improve the efficiency of homes, offices and public buildings. But much of the potential for cutting...
Energy costs in data centers are soaring as the amount of data being generated explodes, and it’s being made worse by an imbalance between increasingly dense processing elements that are producing more heat and uneven server utilization, which requires more machines to be powered up and cooled. The challenge is...
Comments / 0