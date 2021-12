Thomas Rhett‘s current single at country radio is “Slow Down Summer.”. Talking about the track, Thomas says, “Slow Down Summer really is about two kids in love. I think it was my envisionment of two high school kids – one’s going to one college, one’s going to a different college, and they kind of know that once the leaves start changing that this relationship probably ain’t gonna make it. I know that I’ve been there, I know that a lot of people have been there. But really, it’s just kind of hoping that summer would last for forever so that you never have to leave this moment of this firework stage that you’re in.”

