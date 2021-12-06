ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

12/05 – Brantly’s “Dry Tonight, Wet Weather Tomorrow” Sunday Night Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
wxxv25.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will be focusing on an approaching cold front and associated line of showers and storms entering our area by early Monday afternoon. Damaging winds may be the only risk, with the potential for some sub-severe wind gusts along the line, especially for inland areas. A couple of embedded stronger storms...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com

Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/12)

FOX 12 FORECAST - SHOWERY TODAY, SNOW CONTINUES IN THE MOUNTAINS!. Sunday, December 12th, 4:30 A.M. Showers are gradually increasing across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Showers will be fairly scattered through the early morning, but expect more frequent showers late this morning and beyond. There will be pretty healthy showers out there today, producing downpours & small hail. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but they should mainly be confined to the coast & Coast Range. Highs will climb into the mid 40s across the metro area sometime between lunchtime and 4:00 P.M. Our snow level has dropped quite a bit since Saturday morning. It will hover around 2,000 feet pretty much all day long. Elevations above 2,000 feet will likely pick up about 6-10” of new snow through tonight. Another disturbance will keep showers in the picture Monday, but we’ll see those showers wind down (for the most part) by Monday evening. Expect another 3-6” of snow above 2,000 feet from the Coast Range to the Cascades.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Forecast Update: Sunday, December 12

SUNDAY: Temperatures soared into the mid 50s this afternoon with south-southwest winds gusting up to 30mph. Our nighttime sky will remain mostly clear as temperatures drop into the mid 20s overnight and wind out of the south-southwest will relax to 5-10mph. MONDAY: The work week will start out on a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday December 12 10pm

Tonight will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s low 40s. Warm weather will start the week due to an upper level ridge and high pressure. A weak front will move in Thursday due to a shortwave from the West. This will not affect our temperatures or bring rain. Our next cold front will be the difference maker.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
MIAMI, FL
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, December 12 Overnight Forecast

Another round of record challenging warmth will develop this week, likely bringing a chance for a few strong storms to the area too. For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Winds are expected to remain pretty light south of the interstate where the coldest overnight readings will develop. Generally, it looks like lows in the low to mid-30s south of the interstate, and mid to upper 30s to the north.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy