ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio,...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7 Review: The Portrait

There had to be a point when the trajectory of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 would change, and thankfully, it started on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7. The series has been bogged down by frustrating storylines so far this season, and "The Portrait" took some narrative risks that should result in some significant developments down the line.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Chucky: Season Two; Horror TV Series Renewed on Syfy and USA Network (Watch)

This doll isn’t playing around. The Chucky TV show has been renewed for a second season on Syfy and USA Network. A dark comedy and horror series, Chucky is based on the Child’s Play film franchise. The show stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AMC Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres

AMC Networks is canceling one of its cult-favorite series before season 2 of the show starts. That show would be none other than Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark comedy series built around former Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy. AMC announced just back in August that it had tapped Kevin Can F**k himself for season 2 renewal, so this announcement that it will be the final run of the show will probably be shocking for quite a few fans. Based on TV Line's exclusive report, it sound like the makers of the show will get to bring things to a proper close.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, Reclamation: Things To Note

Fear the Walking Dead Maggie Grace’s last episode. Althea’s (Maggie Grace) last episode of Fear The Walking Dead feels like a recap of her history in the series. It’s perfect for a new Things To Note!. IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!. Last week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead was Althea’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
vitalthrills.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Confirmed with Kim Dickens Returning

AMC announced last night on Talking Dead the green light of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 with Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4, set to return to the series. Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7,...
TV SERIES
news-graphic.com

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s not just back for an episode or two — she’s back for good.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Collins
Person
Maggie Grace
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Christine Evangelista
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Karen David
Person
Kim Dickens
Person
Lennie James
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Keith Carradine
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead's future revealed beyond season 7

Good news, Fear the Walking Dead fans... the long-running horror spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season. Season 7's explosive mid-season finale, which aired in the US last night (December 5), saw Alycia Debnam-Carey's elusive Alicia Clark finally make an appearance, and declare war on Colman Domingo's increasingly power-hungry Victor Strand.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does Alicia die in Fear the Walking Dead?

For season seven, fear The Walking Dead’s midseason finale ended with Alicia declaring war on her one-time friend, Victor Strand. This war will be the story that we look at in season 7B. We also received the news that Kim Dickens will return as Alicia’s mother, Madison Clark. This character’s return will make 7B even more interesting.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Given An Eight Episode Series Order At AMC

AMC is hoping it has its next big franchise on its hands as the network gives a series order for Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It was first announced back in August that AMC was developing Rice’s Gothic horror classic. Now the network has committed to an eight-episode series, set to be written and executive produced by Masters of Sex duo Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. It’s the cabler’s second Rice series in development after Interview with the Vampire was greenlit for a 2022 premiere.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#Amc#Dvr
tvseriesfinale.com

The Flash: Season Eight; Robbie Amell Returning to CW Series

The Flash will see another significant return during season eight. Viewers will see Robbie Amell pop up on the DC superhero series during episode 11, per The Wrap. He played engineer Ronnie Raymond, one half of superhero Firestorm, during season one of the superhero series. [Spoiler Alert] His character died at the end of the season, but Amell briefly popped up again in season three.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead, will Strands kryptonite be his undoing?

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven midseason finale and although some of it had me rolling my eyes I enjoyed it overall. Seeing some of what Alicia endured since Teddy locked her in the bunker was information we needed. Strand and Alicia meeting again was another scene fans had been waiting on.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

The Big Leap: Season Two? FOX Series Creator Hoping for a Renewal

The Big Leap wrapped its first season on FOX on Monday night and, despite low ratings, the show’s creator/showrunner Liz Heldens is hoping the series will return for a second season. The dramedy stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Season one followed the behind-the-scenes drama of a fictional dance competition show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy