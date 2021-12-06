ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The trials of Aung San Suu Kyi, from heroine to villain to convict

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Put on trial by the generals who overthrew her elected government in a coup that cut short democratic reforms she had fought for decades to bring about, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison. She was convicted...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Myanmar court to deliver first verdicts in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

(Reuters) – A court in military-ruled Myanmar is due to deliver the first verdicts on Tuesday in nearly a dozen cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on trial for offences that carry combined maximum jail sentences of more than 100 years. The popular Nobel Peace Prize laureate led...
WORLD
columbuspost.com

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison for inciting riots

A Myanmar court has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison. Those familiar with the practice of the German press agency say they have been accused of inciting riots and violating corona operations. Suu Kyi, 76, has been under house arrest since the beginning...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Reactions to Conviction, Sentencing of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to two years in detention on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in a case her supporters called politically motivated. She was orginally sentenced to four years in prison but the military junta leader reduced it...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: The Legal Challenges

The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Suu Kyi’s...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Aung San
Person
Michael Aris
Stamford Advocate

A timeline of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi's political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was...
POLITICS
YubaNet

Myanmar: Unbridled destruction of freedoms as Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced

In response to the sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said:. “The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military’s determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar. The court’s farcical and corrupt decision is part of a devastating pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the military coup in February.
WORLD
Axios

Myanmar court sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi

A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday to four years in prison on charges of "inciting public unrest" and breaking COVID-19 protocols, per the New York Times. The latest: Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country's leader, later cut Suu Kyi's sentence to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rohingya People#Military Government#Myanmar#Military Junta#Reuters#Southeast Asian
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Aung San Suu Kyi Gets Four Years for Breaking COVID Restrictions

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaking COVID restrictions following secret court proceedings in Myanmar. The 76-year-old democracy activist, who previously spent 15 years imprisoned for before being elected president, faces a string of further charges, including illegal possession of walkie-talkies, that could see her jailed for the rest of her life. Her National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last year’s elections but the military junta seized power in a February coup and placed her under house arrest. The BBC reported that former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years on the same charges. Legal proceedings have been conducted in closed court, with no access for observers. More than 10,600 people have been arrested by the junta since February, and at least 1,303 others killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Suu Kyi’s reputation as a peace icon was damaged by criticism of her handling of the 2017 Rohingya crisis, and in 2019 she appeared at the UN International Court of Justice, defending Myanmar against genocide allegations.
WORLD
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.A story in Friday’s edition of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces.“The initial on-ground investigation revealed that such a video file was not (at all) related to undertakings of the Tatmadaw and that it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years after partial pardon from military

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism and calls for democracy to be respected.Earlier on Monday it was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar, who was ousted in a military coup in February this year, is facing a total of 11 charges, which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.A court jailed Suu Kyi on Monday for two years...
WORLD
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
NPR

Aung San Suu Kyi's conviction is a further blow to democracy in Myanmar

BANGKOK — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country's military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy