Los Angeles, CA

BTS Takes a Break Following Successful 4-Day Concert in LA + To Prepare for New Album, Concert in Seoul

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the successful "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" concert, BTS will take a break from activities, the first holiday season the boys will spend with their families after a long time. Keep reading to see Big Hit Music's statement. BTS Takes a Rest from Activities, First Long...

www.kpopstarz.com

Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
allkpop.com

More media reports highlight BTS's Jimin in BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Fans are left in awe of Jin's live vocals at BTS's concert in LA

BTS's held their first concert in LA since the start of the pandemic. The thousands of fans were thrilled to see them and enjoy the live performance. Jin has been getting lots of attention for his live vocals for a long time. However, because of the pandemic, thousands of fans got to hear him live for the first time ever. Even before the concert started, people have already been anticipating hearing Jin's "silver vocals" in person as he is always the one who gets special attention from the public when BTS performs live.
MUSIC
Person
Suga
allkpop.com

Jimin becomes the most mentioned member following Day 1 of BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert for his powerful moves, mesmerizing vocals, and stunning visuals

BTS finally held the first day of the much-awaited #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert on November 27 in a fully packed SoFi Stadium. Jimin, who has consistently expressed his desire to be on stage once again performing in front of a live audience, could not have been happier that he was living his dream again, and he showed the audience just how much. From his beautiful smiles, sweet words, powerful and yet graceful moves, as well as his honey vocals, he captivated the hearts of fans in and outside of the stadium, leaving them dazzled and having the time of their lives.
THEATER & DANCE
mix929.com

BTS to livestream their upcoming Los Angeles concert

BTS previously credited their fans for helping them through the pandemic and, to thank them, they will livestream their upcoming concert to the world. The K-pop sensations took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this past weekend, which marked the first time in two years since they performed in front of a live audience. The group is cycling up for another two-day takeover this week, with concerts set for Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2.
MUSIC
#Seoul#Concerts#American Music Awards#Big Hit Music#The Bangtan Boys#Big Hit Entertainment
Elite Daily

The 9 Best Moments From BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA Concert

It’s high time for BTS to return to the big stage! In their first string of live concerts since 2019, BTS flew to Los Angeles, where they planned a series of four concerts over two weeks on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. The first two nights were jam-packed with surprise moments, their best hits, and lots of love from the ARMY, who traveled near and far to attend. There were so many epic moments during BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts, and these were the highlights.
THEATER & DANCE
Times and Democrat

BTS 'emotional beyond words' for live concerts in LA

Korean pop sensation BTS, known for such hits as "Butter" and "Dynamite," is in Los Angeles to perform their first in-person concerts since the start of the pandemic, drawing tens of thousands of fans to stand in a line outside of SoFi Stadium that spirals out over a mile long.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS wrap up the final day of 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' and announce their next concert stop, Seoul

On the evening December 2 PST, BTS wrapped up their final show for 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA'!. For this final show, which was also streamed online worldwide, BTS welcomed Coldplay as guest performers and delivered a wild live stage of "My Universe". The 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' show ran for four days from November 27-28, and December 1-2, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. During the four days, fans got to see BTS perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion, and also reunite with their good friend Halsey, who attended the concert as a fan.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
kpopstarz.com

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA: Grandpa ARMY Spotted Enjoying BTS' Concert

Everybody seems to love BTS. People of all ages flocked to the SoFi stadium to watch their "Permission To Dance on Stage - LA" concert, and one of them was a grandpa!. Grandpa ARMY Spotted at BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' Concert. On November 27 and 28,...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Jimin trends #1 Worldwide and in the US as he continues to shine through Day 3 of BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Day 3 of BTS'#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert held on December 1 was another successful show and Jimin continued to steal the hearts of fans. He is generally known to be many of the fans' bias because of his top-notch performance skills and incredibly charming and kind personality. However, all through this concert and right from the first day, even the fans who have other members as biases have admitted to Jimin being the one who caught their eye the most. Some mention his singing, beauty, energy, personality, and general star quality, and IT factor as the reasons why their eyes were glued to him all through the concerts.
MUSIC

