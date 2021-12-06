ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID, Oxford vaccine creator says

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the pandemic must not be squandered, one of the creators of the...

Times Daily

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WHO says no evidence yet to support tailoring COVID-19 vaccines to Omicron

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Friday there was no evidence to support a change in COVID-19 vaccines to tailor them to the Omicron variant. Ryan, speaking at a social media event, said that if needed, however, the work was already underway in case...
Sweden to reintroduce many COVID-19 measures as cases rise

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will reintroduce a raft of measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections, urging renewed social distancing and the use of masks in public transportation, the government said on Tuesday. “We see an increased spread of infection, but still from low levels,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a...
France’s fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet – government

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday. (Reporting...
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus resrtictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed by the strain remains unclear.Any move to impose fresh restrictions would be viewed with...
British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic ‘could be worse’ than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
Poland to introduce mandatory COVID jabs for some workers, says health minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will introduce compulsory vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel, and will require staff in places like restaurants to check customers’ COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the health minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * EU health ministers discussed measures to try to...
Paris region activates emergency plan in hospitals over strained COVID-19 situation

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Ile-de-France region on Wednesday said that all hospitals are activating an emergency plan due to the strained COVID-19 situation. The plan includes stepping up the number of ICU beds and, if necessary, reschedule treatments to free up capacities. With more than 12 million people,...
Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
Question Time guest says UK government has become a ‘more interesting reality show than Love Island’

It has been a very turbulent week for the UK government and to top it all off Boris Johnson and his chums have now been compared to Love Island. Thursday’s edition of BBC Question Time, which came from Hendon, London saw British entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett come up with an apt metaphor for the various apparent scandals that have rocked the government in the past few weeks. We hardly need to list them for you by now but in case you missed them: an alleged Christmas Party that happened during the height of lockdown last December;...
Covid news: Leaked video shows No 10 joking about party it later denied, as PM urged to ‘be honest’

New leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”Its publication came hours after Sir Keir Starmer called on the prime minister to “be honest” and “own up” about the alleged parties. Asked...
