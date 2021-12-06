Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID, Oxford vaccine creator says

It has been a very turbulent week for the UK government and to top it all off Boris Johnson and his chums have now been compared to Love Island. Thursday’s edition of BBC Question Time, which came from Hendon, London saw British entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett come up with an apt metaphor for the various apparent scandals that have rocked the government in the past few weeks. We hardly need to list them for you by now but in case you missed them: an alleged Christmas Party that happened during the height of lockdown last December;...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 MINUTES AGO