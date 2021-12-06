ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID, Oxford vaccine creator says

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the pandemic must not be squandered, one of the creators of the...

wixx.com

Seattle Times

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Britain starts recruiting for real-world COVID antiviral trial

LONDON (Reuters) – British researchers on Wednesday started recruitment for a clinical trial to test antiviral COVID-19 treatments for use in people early on in the disease who are at higher risks of complications, starting with Merck’s molnupiravir. Britain became the first country in the world to approve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Sport-Fans must show vaccine pass to attend top-level games in England

(Reuters) – Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sport after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the country on Wednesday. The British government has made the NHS COVID Pass mandatory for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of Omicron, WHO official says

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation’s Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

WHO’s Tedros says Omicron coronavirus variant highlights “perilous situation”

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant highlights the “perilous situation” the world is in roughly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. He added that he was disappointed that countries had imposed blanket...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus resrtictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed by the strain remains unclear.Any move to impose fresh restrictions would be viewed with...
WORLD
The Independent

Question Time audience laughs as Tory minister defends Downing Street party

BBC’s Question Time audience openly laughed as the Vaccines Minister defended a Number 10 party. Maggie Throup was questioned over revelations that there were two No10 bashes in November and December last year. Boris Johnson allegedly spoke at the first event held during England’s national lockdown, before a Christmas party...
WORLD
Washington Post

British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic ‘could be worse’ than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Act now to curb Omicron’s spread, WHO’s Tedros tells world

GENEVA (Reuters) – Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to COVID-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic,...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Japan’s COVID-19 infections are falling in contrast with rebounds in other parts of Asia, baffling experts, while cases have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest city. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England,...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Coronavirus spreads in Australia’s pubs; Omicron cases linked to party boat

SYDNEY (Reuters) – COVID-19 infections have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest city, including three new cases of the Omicron variant found among people who went on a harbour party cruise, sending officials rushing to trace contacts. Authorities have been easing restrictions in Sydney since...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Malta to return to mandatory mask-wearing as COVID-19 precaution

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta will return to mandatory mask-wearing in outdoor and indoor spaces as from Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday. The measure is being taken as a precaution to prevent any major increase in COVID-19 cases, although the Mediterranean island has not yet detected cases of the recently discovered Omicron variant.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Mexico reports 293 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,180 new cases

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 293 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 3,180 new cases, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,186 and the number of infections to 3,911,714. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Question Time guest says UK government has become a ‘more interesting reality show than Love Island’

It has been a very turbulent week for the UK government and to top it all off Boris Johnson and his chums have now been compared to Love Island. Thursday’s edition of BBC Question Time, which came from Hendon, London saw British entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett come up with an apt metaphor for the various apparent scandals that have rocked the government in the past few weeks. We hardly need to list them for you by now but in case you missed them: an alleged Christmas Party that happened during the height of lockdown last December;...
ENTERTAINMENT

