UBS Swiss arm proposes veteran Ronner as chairman

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group, will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting...

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew far more than expected in October despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy could be on its way to recovery. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after consecutively falling in August and...
France’s fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet – government

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday. (Reporting...
Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in 2022

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg, who implemented the ripping up of the central bank's minimum exchange rate policy and the introduction of negative interest rates and massive forex purchases, will retire next year. Zurbruegg, who recently returned to work after being treated for a heart condition,...
Sweden to reintroduce many COVID-19 measures as cases rise

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will reintroduce a raft of measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections, urging renewed social distancing and the use of masks in public transportation, the government said on Tuesday. “We see an increased spread of infection, but still from low levels,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a...
How new Western sanctions might target Russia

LONDON (Reuters) – With tensions high between Moscow and Western powers, Russia faces the risk of new sanctions, possibly the severest yet, that would aim to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from attacking neighbouring Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border, raising fears of...
Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki freed pending trial

CAIRO (Reuters) – Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian rights researcher arrested last year on a trip home from Italy, was released from detention in Egypt on Wednesday pending the resumption of his trial on charges of spreading false information. A picture published by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR)...
Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

(Reuters) – Cloud software vendor HashiCorp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. The company had planned to sell...
Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
Ending Merkel era, Scholz takes office as German chancellor

BERLIN (Reuters) – German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government which has vowed to boost green investment. Scholz, 63, who served as vice chancellor and finance...
Analysis-Czech budget rewrite to slash billions a steep test for new government

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The incoming Czech centre-right government has promised a bold start to its term by pledging to re-write the 2022 state budget to slash billions of dollars in spending and cut the deficit. The savings it actually delivers may fall short of the pledge as rising spending commitments,...
Axiata appoints new chairman

Axiata Group named Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as the replacement for chairman Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Ridzuan was appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director late last month. He also serves as an non-executive director for Malaysia Airlines, where he chairs the board nomination and remuneration committee.
Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar – Sky News Arabia

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer a digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday. The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to...
JPMorgan’s Youngwood Named CFO of UBS

Swiss bank UBS has named JPMorgan Chase veteran Sarah Youngwood as its next CFO, adding a woman to its executive board as it seeks to promote diversity. Youngwood will replace Kirt Gardner when he steps down in May 2022 to “pursue other opportunities,” UBS said. She has worked at JPMorgan for 24 years, most recently as finance chief for consumer and community banking since 2016.
Swiss-Belhotel Plans Vietnam Expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International is set to bring four high-end trademarks from its 16-brand portfolio to the Vietnamese market, including its upscale Swiss-Belresidences branded residences offering, Grand Swiss-Belhotel, Grand Swiss-Belresort, Swiss-Belhotel and Swiss-Belresort. Swiss-Belhotel International's launch into Vietnam comes as branded residences are fast on the rise across the country, following a...
