UBS Swiss arm proposes veteran Ronner as chairman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group, will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting...

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew far more than expected in October despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy could be on its way to recovery. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after consecutively falling in August and...
Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in 2022

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg, who implemented the ripping up of the central bank's minimum exchange rate policy and the introduction of negative interest rates and massive forex purchases, will retire next year. Zurbruegg, who recently returned to work after being treated for a heart condition,...
Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company’s boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the simplification...
China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) held a...
Germany appoints ‘pop star’ epidemiologist as health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – A Harvard-educated epidemiologist with a penchant for red bow ties, Karl Lauterbach became a household name in Germany during the pandemic by using Twitter and television appearances to urge fast implementation of novel ideas to fight the coronavirus. As Germany’s new health minister, the 57-year-old Social...
Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
Axiata appoints new chairman

Axiata Group named Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as the replacement for chairman Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Ridzuan was appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director late last month. He also serves as an non-executive director for Malaysia Airlines, where he chairs the board nomination and remuneration committee.
Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
Swiss-Belhotel Plans Vietnam Expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International is set to bring four high-end trademarks from its 16-brand portfolio to the Vietnamese market, including its upscale Swiss-Belresidences branded residences offering, Grand Swiss-Belhotel, Grand Swiss-Belresort, Swiss-Belhotel and Swiss-Belresort. Swiss-Belhotel International's launch into Vietnam comes as branded residences are fast on the rise across the country, following a...
Vivendi to Acquire Amber Capital’s Stake in Lagardere, Sets Takeover Bid in February 2022

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group, is set to acquire a 17.5% stake in Lagardere, the French media, publishing and travel retail conglomerate, from Amber Capital in the next few days. Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital following the acquisition of 24.7 million shares at a price of €24.10 ($27.27) per share. The company said the transaction will not imply any cash transfers from either party, since Amber Capital will keep the funds received as cash collateral from Vivendi. If approved by regulatory authorities, the transaction will place Vivendi above the 30% share capital and voting right threshold...
France condemns attack that killed seven U.N. peacekeepers in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack that killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and wounded several others in Mali on Wednesday, saying those responsible must be identified and held accountable. Seven United Nations peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and three others seriously wounded...
Japan PM to push for progress at NPT meet to scrap nuclear weapons

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Thursday to do his utmost to push for meaningful progress at a January meeting to review the Non-Proliferation Treaty and encourage action to rid the world of nuclear weapons. The comment by Kishida, who hails from the nuclear memorial...
Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of Omicron, WHO official says

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation’s Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by...
