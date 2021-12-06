ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks dump 3 execs, coach, name veteran Boudreau coach

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks cleaned house late Sunday night, dumping three executives and head coach Travis Green and replacing him with veteran Bruce Boudreau. The Canucks, in a statement, said general manager Jim Benning was fired and assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, Green...

NHL

Canucks Make Significant Leadership & Coaching Changes

General Manager Jim Benning, Assistant GM John Weisbrod, Head Coach Travis Green and Assistant Coach Nolan Baumgartner have been relieved of their duties. Bruce Boudreau has been named the 20th Head Coach in Vancouver Canucks history and Scott Walker has been named Assistant Coach. Stan Smyl has been named Interim General Manager and Ryan Johnson has been named Interim Assistant GM while the search for new Hockey Operations leadership has begun.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Report: Vancouver Canucks fire head coach Travis Green, hire Bruce Boudreau

The struggling Vancouver Canucks have reportedly parted ways with head coach Travis Green and replaced him with Bruce Boudreau. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the news Sunday night. A spokesperson for the Canucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NHL
abc27 News

Canucks hire Bruce Boudreau as head coach, former Hershey Bears Calder Cup champion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks named veteran Bruce Boudreau coach following a leadership purge late Sunday night in which three executives and head coach Travis Green were let go. The Canucks, in a statement, said general manager Jim Benning was fired and assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner […]
NHL
Jim Benning
Bruce Boudreau
Nolan Baumgartner
Travis Green
Sportsnet.ca

New Canucks coaches Boudreau, Walker join forces in unpredictable fashion

VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau and Scotty Walker planned to be coaching together in December. They just didn't knew until last weekend that it would be in the National Hockey League for the Vancouver Canucks. The coaches, who first got to know each other when Walker played the last nine of...
NHL
NHL

Green fired as coach of Canucks, Benning as GM

Travis Green and Jim Benning were fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Green, who was in his fifth season as coach, was replaced by Bruce Boudreau. Benning, in his eighth season as general manager, was replaced by Stan Smyl. Assistant GM John Weisbrod and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner were...
NHL
NHL

Caggiula week to week with upper-body injury

Buffalo Sabres forward Drake Caggiula is week to week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday. Caggiula missed the team's home game against Boston on Wednesday. The latest injury report also included forward Casey Mittelstadt and goaltender Craig Anderson, both of whom are still listed as week to week. Mittelstadt participated in the team's morning skate on Wednesday but wore a non-contact jersey. He skated on his own prior to the team's skate on Friday.
HOCKEY
The Hockey News

Canucks Make Sweeping Changes, Fire Coach, GM

The ax has finally fallen in Vancouver. The Vancouver Canucks announced that they have relieved Travis Green of his duties as coach, hiring Bruce Boudreau as their new head coach. Assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner will also be replaced by Scott Walker. Green had held the position for the past four...
NHL
Giveback demands in MLB bargaining lead to work stoppages

NEW YORK -- When baseball players agreed a decade ago to restraints on signing bonuses for draft picks, then-union head Michael Weiner said: 'œIf it doesn't work, we can always try something else.'. Getting a side to give back something it gained previously in collective bargaining can lead to difficult...
MLB
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
NHL
Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
KRDO News Channel 13

The Colorado College hockey team has family ties to the Stanley Cup

Hockey is family. That's especially true for the Colorado College hockey team. Three players, Brett Chorske, Danny Weight and Matt Vernon are the sons of Stanley Cup Champions, "We talk about it all the time. The hockey world is a really small world. You kind of always overlap with other players who have had parents The post The Colorado College hockey team has family ties to the Stanley Cup appeared first on KRDO.
NHL
