ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Exact Therapeutics AS Appoints Prominent Ultrasound And Healthcare Expert To Its Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Therapeutics AS ("EXACT-Tx", or "the Company" Euronext Growth: EXTX), a clinical-stage precision health company evaluating Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) across multiple therapeutic areas, today is delighted to announce the appointment of Anders Wold to its Board of Directors.

Anders Wold has nearly forty years of leadership experience in the healthcare and ultrasound industry. Anders is currently Business Development and Strategic Advisor to the GE Healthcare President and CEO. He was, until Spring 2021, the President and CEO of GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions, a US$5 billion business with more than 5,000 employees worldwide. Clinical Care Solutions provides clinicians and frontline caregivers with a variety of medical solutions including ultrasound, monitoring technology, maternal-infant care, anesthesia and respiratory care, and cardiology.

Anders joined GE in 1998 through the acquisition of Diasonics/Vingmed Ultrasound, a Norway-based technology start-up. Anders has held industry leadership roles in North America, Asia and Europe. He grew the GE Healthcare Cardiovascular Ultrasound business from US$50 million to US$500 million in sales by 2008. He led the Global Ultrasound business from 2009 to July 2016, growing it into the global industry leader with more than US$2.5 billion in revenue annually, and creating new markets through technical leadership, product cost productivity and customer focus. In July 2016, Anders was named President and CEO of the new Clinical Care Solutions business. In his nearly forty years in the ultrasound industry Anders has been involved in launching 23 new products including the handheld Ultrasound Vscan Air™.

Anders graduated from the Norwegian Military Academy in 1978 and completed his BSc in Biomedical Electronics from the University of Salford, UK, in 1983. He was President-elect for ANSA - Norwegian Student Abroad and completed his business studies at BI, Oslo School of Economics in 1988. He has a cross country ski coach degree and was National Team Coach for Norway in 1982.

Dr Masha Strømme, Executive Chair of the Board, stated: " We are delighted to welcome Anders Wold to our Board. Anders has, in his capacity as a Senior Executive at GE Healthcare for several decades, been a champion of ultrasound innovation and precision health. The Company will benefit tremendously from his extensive experience as we look to expand the clinical trials and development of the ACT® technology platform in 2022 and the years ahead. "

Anders Wold, Director of the Board, stated: " I am excited to be joining the EXACT Therapeutics Board. The Company has developed a unique method in the crossover between Bio Pharma and Med Tech. Applying ultrasound to improve the efficacy of pharma in cancer treatment is novel, exciting, and the ongoing clinical development of ACT® is very promising for patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the EXACT team to accelerate the ultrasound application and build out the ACT® platform. These are exciting times and ACT® may well be Precision Health at the next level."

About EXACT

EXACT-Tx is a clinical stage Norwegian biotech company developing a technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement - Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). ACT® follows a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted drug enhancement - with the potential to significantly amplify the clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), infectious diseases, and brain diseases. www.exact-tx.com

About ACT®

  • ACT® is a proprietary formulation consisting of microbubbles and microdroplets that are activated through the application of ultrasound with the consequent increase in targeted delivery of a co-administered therapeutic agent.
  • ACT® is supported by a strong and broad preclinical package demonstrating therapeutic enhancement in multiple oncology models (pancreatic, breast, colon, prostate) as well as blood-brain barrier penetration.
  • Initial focus of the Company is in oncology, however the ACT® platform has potential across therapeutic areas (infectious diseases, CNS, immunotherapy) and product classes.

Forward looking statements

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking statement.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-therapeutics-as-appoints-prominent-ultrasound-and-healthcare-expert-to-its-board-of-directors-301437681.html

SOURCE Exact Therapeutics AS

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

New Book On Cyber Security Risk In Healthcare Delivers Multi-Disciplinary Expertise

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Marketing Founder & CEO Allison J. Taylor has contributed cyber security and risk management chapters to an Amazon Hot New Release book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance. Co-written with 26 other experts from cross-disciplinary sectors such as law, medicine, and engineering, the book aims to help prevent delays in healthcare communications that take a patient's life every nine minutes, according to the esteemed Institute for Healthcare Improvement.*
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Appointment Of Dr. Rui Feng As Chairman Of The Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hut 8 Mining Appoints Rick Rickertsen to Board of Directors

Hut 8 Mining Corp., one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Rickertsen to its Board of Directors. Rick Rickertsen is a 30-year private equity professional with extensive board experience having served...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Therapeutics#Ge Healthcare#Health Care#The Company#Extx#Global Ultrasound#Ultrasound Vscan Air#The University Of Salford#Ansa Norw
TheStreet

Sun Life Announces Chair Succession

Scott Powers to succeed Bill Anderson as Chair of the Board of Directors following Sun Life's Annual Meeting in May 2022. TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) - Get Sun Life Financial Inc. Report announced today that Bill Anderson will retire as Chair and from the Board of Directors following the Company's Annual Meeting on May 11, 2022. He will be succeeded as Chair by Scott Powers following his re-election as a Director at that meeting. Mr. Powers has been a Sun Life Director since 2015 and currently chairs the Governance, Investment & Conduct Review Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment Of Hugh Grant To Its Board Of Directors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Report announced today the appointment of Hugh Grant to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grant is the retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Company, a global provider of technology-based solutions and agricultural products. He served in this role from 2003 until the merger of Monsanto Company and Bayer AG in 2018. Over his 37-year distinguished career with Monsanto, he managed key elements of its business in Asia, Europe and the United States. Mr. Grant serves as Lead Director, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Officers-Directors Compensation Committee of PPG Industries, Inc. and as a member of The Business Council. In 2009, he was named one of the world's 30 most respected CEOs on Barron's annual list and in 2010 CEO of the Year by Chief Executive magazine. Born in Larkhall, Scotland, Mr. Grant earned a B.S. (Honors) in Molecular Biology and Agricultural Zoology at Glasgow University. He also earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Agriculture at Edinburgh University and a M.B.A. at the International Management Centre in Buckingham, United Kingdom.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

NVent's Investments In People Recognized On RippleMatch Next Gen 100 List

NVent Electric plc (NVT) - Get nVent Electric plc Report ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been included on the RippleMatch Next Gen 100 list, which recognizes organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent. Organizations on the Next Gen 100 list invest in programs, benefits and cultures that enable their people to thrive personally and professionally. The list—available on the RippleMatch website—is informed by extensive data collected by RippleMatch on what Generation Z values in a workplace.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Spectra Announces FEVO As Official Group Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, today announced it has been named the official group ticketing partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and entertainment. Spectra will primarily utilize FEVO for group ticketing opportunities at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Securitas Makes Transformative Acquisition Of The Electronic Security Solutions Business From Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of security is built around the combination of global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data and together with Stanley Security, Securitas is perfectly placed to win in this environment with an outstanding offering and client experience. Together, Securitas and Stanley Security will benefit from a strong competitive position in commercial electronic security globally, creating more value for clients and unlocking growth as well as commercial opportunities from add-on sales, combined solutions, and outstanding innovation capabilities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blue Owl Capital Acquires Ascentium To Establish Hong Kong Presence As Part Of Further APAC Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital (OWL) , a leading alternative asset manager, today announced it acquired Ascentium Group Limited to establish its physical presence in Hong Kong. Blue Owl recently opened an office in Singapore, so the Ascentium acquisition and establishment of an office in Hong Kong, further strengthens the firm's presence in the Asia-pacific region. Ascentium is led by its Founder and CEO, James Lee, who will serve as the Head of Blue Owl's Institutional Sales Team in Asia. Ascentium will, subject to relevant government authority approval, be re-named as Blue Owl Capital HK Limited in the weeks' ahead.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Revcontent Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ben Waldshan

Revcontent, a leading content recommendation platform powering the next generation of publishers and advertisers, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Waldshan to its Board of Directors. With this appointment, Waldshan, a data and information technology veteran, brings more than 25 years experience in growing and advising early and growth stage businesses.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Drawbridge appoints Edna M. Conway to Board of Directors

Drawbridge announced the appointment of Edna M. Conway to the Drawbridge Board of Directors. Conway will leverage her extensive expertise in cybersecurity, compliance and risk management to support Drawbridge’s long-term vision and help position the company to meet evolving client and market requirements throughout its continued period of global hypergrowth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Avation Medical Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avation Medical, an innovative advanced neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering closed-loop, wearable neuromodulation therapies that eliminate the need for surgery and implants, announced today the appointment of two highly experienced medical device and health care executives to its Board of Directors. The two new Board members bring a wealth of commercialization experience as the Company moves quickly to bring its first product to market.
BUSINESS
The Press

QuickLogic Appoints Joyce Kim to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Joyce Kim has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kim brings extensive go-to-market expertise including digital, brand, communications, and product marketing within the technology sector, including cloud, microprocessors, real-time communications, AI, IoT and more for global hardware, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and SaaS organizations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdTheorent Announces its Planned Public Company Board of Directors

Top adtech and marketing executives to bring deep industry and brand expertise as non-executive board members. AdTheorent, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, announced that it has nominated the following non-executive board members to join the AdTheorent board upon closing of the company’s previously announced business combination with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) (“MCAP”): Kihara Kiarie, Chief Financial Officer at Bloomberg Media; Vineet Mehra, Chief Growth, Product, and CX Officer at Good Eggs; and Ben Tatta, President at Standard Media Index.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Emerging Market Research Firm Vault AI Closes $8M Series A Round Co-Led By Hearst Ventures And PICO Venture Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures. Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
BUSINESS
ptproductsonline.com

ATI Physical Therapy Adds Healthcare Executive Teresa Sparks to Board of Directors

ATI Physical Therapy announces the appointment of Teresa Sparks to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Ms Sparks will bring her perspective from three decades in healthcare executive roles to deepen stewardship of the ATI brand, according to a news release from the company. An experienced finance leader...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy