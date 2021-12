I'm having issues booting a MacOS guest on a 2019 Mac Pro. When I attempt to boot the VM I see the following errors in the VM logs:. My understanding is that this relates to reading a key that Apple uses to verify that it's running on genuine Apple hardware. I have a second 2019 that is not experiencing this issue. The only difference between the two machines is the version of BridgeOS running on the SMC of each machine. The working machine is running "BridgeOS 17.16.xxxxxx" and the one experiencing the SMCRead errors is on "BridgeOS 18.16.xxxxxx". I have also tried "BridgeOS 19.16.xxxxxx" and it has the same problem.

