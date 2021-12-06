ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Santhera To Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead To 2022

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6 , 202 1 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders , media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 1 5 :00 CET . In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.

The interactive session will be moderated by Octavian's Laura Pfeifer-Rossi, who has been working in the healthcare sector for over 20 years. Octavian is a specialized Swiss equity research, brokerage and corporate finance advisory boutique based in Zurich, Switzerland. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date/timeWednesday, December 8, 2021—15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT, 09:00 EST

ParticipantsLaura Pfeifer-Rossi, Partner, Equity Research Healthcare of Octavian - ModeratorDario Eklund, CEO of Santhera Andrew Smith, CFO of Santhera Shabir Hasham, Vamorolone Global Program Leader of Santhera

Topic of the C all: Looking ahead to 2022The year 2021 was a turning point for Santhera following the achievement of key milestones which include:

  • Positive 24-/48-week results with lead compound vamorolone in the pivotal VISION-DMD study
  • Successful first pre-NDA meeting with the FDA paving the way for a rolling NDA submission for vamorolone in the US, commencing in Q1-2022; European filing planned for Q2-2022
  • Financing secured through to mid-2022; seeking authorization for additional capital to enable continued pipeline development and preparations for the commercialization of vamorolone at the forthcoming EGM on December 15, 2021

The moderated session will touch on the past achievements and discuss near-/mid-term plans of the Company to reach upcoming milestones in 2022 and beyond.

Access to Conference Call / WebcastParticipants are invited to dial one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the start of the call (no dial-in code is required):Europe: +41 58 310 50 00UK: +44 207 107 06 13USA: +1 631 570 56 13

The webcast can be accessed via this link . Under the same link a replay will be available from about two hours after the event and for one month. The slide presentation will be available after the event on the Company's website here .

About SantheraSanthera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact: public-relations@santhera.com orEva Kalias, Head External CommunicationsPhone: +41 79 875 27 80 eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Appointment Of Dr. Rui Feng As Chairman Of The Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Cystic Fibrosis#Swiss#Q A#Vamorolone Global Program#Santhera Topic#Nda#European#Egm#Company
TheStreet

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spend Matters On Their Sale To Copley Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend Matters, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Copley Equity Partners. Spend Matters is a proprietary tech-enabled data platform that drives and optimizes the strategic technology procurement decisions across the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. The company brings a unique data-driven approach to analyzing technology and solutions. The firm pioneered SolutionMap, a technology benchmarking methodology based equally on granular analyst technology assessments and customer reference inputs. In 2021, they launched TechMatch, the only SaaS application in the market that maps business requirements to technology vendor capability to drive accurate, data-based technology decision-making. TechMatch is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, public sector organizations, and global consultancies to drive technology decision-making for procurement, accounts payable, contract management, and third-party management.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Securitas Makes Transformative Acquisition Of The Electronic Security Solutions Business From Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of security is built around the combination of global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data and together with Stanley Security, Securitas is perfectly placed to win in this environment with an outstanding offering and client experience. Together, Securitas and Stanley Security will benefit from a strong competitive position in commercial electronic security globally, creating more value for clients and unlocking growth as well as commercial opportunities from add-on sales, combined solutions, and outstanding innovation capabilities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Certara To Host Investor Day On December 15, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET in New York City. Certara's management team will provide updates on the Company's strategy, differentiated software and technology-driven services, and financial guidance for 2022. There will also be a demonstration of the Simcyp™ Simulator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
Seeking Alpha

MiMedx raises sales guidance ahead of investor event

Ahead of the company’s virtual Investor Day taking place at 9:00 a.m. ET today, MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has revised its guidance for adjusted net sales for fiscal 2021 to $253M – $258M from the previously announced projection of $245M – $255M. For fiscal 2020, the company reported $240.5M in adjusted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Alibaba Group To Host Investor Day

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA, HKEX: 9988, "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will host a virtual 2021 Investor Day on December 16-17, 2021 China Standard Time. Speakers will include Daniel Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Maggie Wu (Chief Financial Officer), Toby Xu (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) and other members of its senior management team.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Magellan Midstream To Participate In Wells Fargo Virtual Investor Conference

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) - Get Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Report announced today that Michael Mears, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium at 1:20 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Genesis Energy, L.P. To Participate In Investor Conferences

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) - Get Genesis Energy, L.P. Report announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:. Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference, Monday, December 6th; and. 20th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream Utility & Renewables Symposium, Wednesday, December 8th and Thursday, December 9th. The Partnership's...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

View, Inc. To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) ("View" or the "Company"), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that Rao Mulpuri, View's Chief Executive Officer, will present to the investor community and host meetings at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021.
MILPITAS, CA
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Company To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (ELY) - Get Callaway Golf Company Report today announced that it will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:. Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2 nd in Nashville, TN. Truist Securities Virtual 9 th Annual...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Townsquare Leaders Prep For Latest Investor Conference

When it comes to the top leadership at Townsquare Media, drumming up interest from institutional investors has been seen since the days of Steven Price and Dhruv Prasad, who each held the role of CEO prior to Bill Wilson. Next week, Wilson will be presenting alongside Townsquare’s CFO at another...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IDEAYA Biosciences To Participate In Investor Conferences In December 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) - Get IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Report, a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in December 2021. Evercore ISI HealthConX Conference Thursday,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Participation In Investor Conference

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) , a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced its participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference in Las Vegas. Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hipsher will be presenting on Thursday, December 9,...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) announced its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference 2021. Fireside chat at 9:40 AM EST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat at 11:30 AM...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy