From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - December 8, 2021. There's no getting around it: Winter weather is inevitable, and you've had the heat on for at least a couple of weeks. Staying warm is good, whether it's from a furnace, fire in the fireplace, or space heater. But the very things that keep us cozy in the cold can endanger our lives. When the temperature drops, the number of fires typically spikes.

