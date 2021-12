In November 2021, scientists from various disciplines published a “warning to humanity” on wildlife trade because of the risk of “diseases transmitted from wildlife to humans.” As COVID-19 swept across China last year, the Beijing government closed the live-animal sections of numerous markets and shut down 20,000 wildlife farms across the country. Unknown to the outside world, however, three-quarters of the sector’s value comes from breeding animals for fur, traditional medicine and entertainment purposes. Many of those wildlife farms are still in business. These wildlife farms have become a focal point in the search for the origins of COVID-19, and a touchy...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO