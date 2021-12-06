ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Vs Denver

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell another game against Denver another win. 12 in a row. If I had my choice of doing this against any team...

NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 teams who should acquire former Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham. Although the club signed their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt to a four-year, $58 million extension ahead of the 2020 season, the discipline issues were not enough to justify keeping around Cunningham. Cunningham will first go through waivers before becoming a free...
#American Football#Defense Defense Defense
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
The Denver Gazette

Broncos vs. Chargers LIVE blog: Denver leads 14-7 at halftime

DENVER — The Denver Broncos (5-5), fresh off a bye week, hope to get back on track today against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4). Follow along here and on Twitter for play-by-play updates and more. Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 14, Chargers 7 The Chargers defense intercepted Drew Lock and their offense got the job done,...
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Chargers

On the heels of their bye week, the Denver Broncos now turn their attention to a pivotal Week 12 home clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos’ contest before the bye week was one to forget, as they came away with a 17-point home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver’s inability to slow down Philadelphia’s rush offense marred the team’s struggles on the day, as the Eagles recorded 216 rushing yards.
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview: On the Road Again

After a perfect 5-0 homestand just wrapped up, the Milwaukee Bucks make their way back on the road starting with a Friday night tip at Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets. Well, the Bucks fattened up on lesser competition during their home spell, much to the delight of fans everywhere I’m sure. Wins against a LeBron-less Lakers, the Thunder, Magic and Pistons don’t do much to illustrate how this team will fare against the best of the best, but right now it’s about getting continuity back among the big three. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a warpath in Milwaukee’s 114-93 win over Detroit. His 33 points led all scorers, and it only took him 17 shots to get there. The Pistons had no answer for his inside domination, and it paired well with his running mate in the frontcourt, Bobby Portis, who splashed six triples en route to 28 points. It was refreshing to see Jrue Holiday go for 22 after some down scoring games of late too.
lafbnetwork.com

Key Matchups: Los Angeles Chargers Vs Denver Broncos

Coming into week 12, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves sitting at a pleasant 6-4 record coming off of a huge home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They travel to play the 5-5 Denver Broncos, coming off a bye week. Will the Chargers be able to get a huge win against their divisional rival and improve to 7-4?
FanSided

Will Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live up to Hype?

Will the Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris Rematch even happen? Or anything close? The Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat on the road tonight. Hours before tipoff, we still don’t know if either player will suit up. Because of what happened at Ball Arena on Nov. 8, and in...
theScore

Cowboys' Hill suspended 2 games for postgame punch vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill will be suspended two games without pay for Thursday's postgame swing at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson, the NFL announced Monday. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan explained that Hill "waited more than 50 seconds" for his opponent after the game...
CowboyMaven

WATCH: Will Cowboys Get Penalized for Postgame Fight vs. Raiders?

FRISCO - For everyone watching the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday's NFL Thanksgiving Day extravaganza, there was an added "entertainment value'' that was found beyond the game. In a game Dallas would lose, 36-33 in OT, the Cowboys trailed the Raiders coming out of halftime 17-13...
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Stock Report After Win vs. Chargers

Evaluating whose stock is up and whose is down for the Denver Broncos after their pivotal AFC West win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers had quite the dramatic swing of implications for the Denver Broncos. With a loss, the Broncos essentially could kiss...
Quad-Cities Times

Video: Husker football vs. Iowa postgame interviews and analysis

Check out a collection of Husker football videos from after the Iowa game, including the complete postgame press conference plus interviews and analysis. Sam McKewon: "Special teams again today the culprit" Updated 20 hrs ago. Lee-wire. Full Scott Frost press conference after loss to Iowa. Updated 20 hrs ago. Lee-wire.
