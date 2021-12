Plenty of home decor enthusiasts are guilty of buying things that are really pretty, but not so practical (myself included). Bedrooms are one of those spaces where comfort is key, so you really want to strike the perfect balance between style and function there. Choosing a headboard is an opportunity to make a big style statement, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice a good night’s sleep or spend a ton of money in the process. So if you’re out of ideas, sometimes the best thing to do is go back to the basics, just like Robyn Pope did in her sleep space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 HOURS AGO