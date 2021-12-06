Najiba Akbar assumes leadership of Muslim Chaplaincy

Since COVID 19 first began impacting campus life at the University of Richmond in March of 2020, the Office of the Chaplaincy has worked to maintain a sense of support and normalcy for our students. In the earliest days of the Pandemic, when campus life shifted online, we continued to offer all of our weekly programs on Zoom. Students, faculty, and staff gathered virtually for Midday Prayer, Shabbat, our Kairos contemplative worship service, Sacred Pause and many of our other programs as we all worked to make sense of our new reality. As life shifted and changed for our campus, the Chaplaincy provided consistency and a place to gather and process the events unfolding around us. With over 10 virtual programs offered most weeks of the spring 2020 semester, Spiders found hope and encouragement from the Office of the Chaplaincy when many of them needed it most.

