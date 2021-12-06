ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Najiba Akbar assumes leadership of Muslim Chaplaincy

By Tess Harmon
Tufts Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNajiba Akbar began her position as Tufts University’s Muslim chaplain on Nov. 12. She previously served as the Muslim chaplain at Wellesley College and is currently the Muslim spiritual advisor at Northeastern University. She is a trained personal development coach and was an Islamic studies instructor at the Islamic Center of...

tuftsdaily.com

