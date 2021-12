The most recent exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries, located in High Point Theatre, tackles the happenings of 2020 while making them think of their own time in confinement. “Everyone has different feelings about what they experienced during that time and I think by looking at someone’s expression of what they experienced, it causes you to reflect on your own experience,” said Jeff Horney, executive director of Theatre Art Galleries (TAG). “You may have similar feelings. You may have different feelings. But it has been a very challenging time for all of us. Hopefully, we are seeing more normal times ahead. I think by looking at someone else’s reflection it causes you to pause and reflect on yourself.”

