It’s not too early to begin preparing for the heating season. Guest Editorial by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. This year, we saw a short autumn, leaving New Yorkers to feel the cooler weather sooner than normal. As a result, residents have been turning on their heat and curling up next to their fireplaces. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to remind everyone to follow some simple tips when preparing their homes for winter.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO