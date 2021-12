FAYETTEVILLE — Whether No. 22 Arkansas goes the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or the Vrbo Citrus Bowl they are going to face a quality opponent. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will pit a team from the ACC against an SEC squad which appears to be Arkansas or Texas A&M. The most likely opponent will be No. 20 Clemson (9-3) or possibly No. 16 Wake Forest (10-2). No. 22 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas A&M are both 8-4 on the season.

