Video: Tufts Choirs return to the stage

By Tufts Daily Video Staff
Tufts Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tufts Choirs are pictured performing at...

tuftsdaily.com

Recorder

Frontier students return to stage for ‘The Outsiders’

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Students from Frontier Regional School are donning their greaser jackets as they prepare to perform “The Outsiders” this weekend, the school’s first production since the start of the pandemic. The play will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are...
DEERFIELD, MA
The Spokesman-Review

Stage Left Theater returns with ‘An Iliad’

After more than one year online, Stage Left Theater will resume live, in-person performances with its production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad” the first weekend in December. Directed by Susan Hardie, “An Iliad” mixes ancient and modern settings as the Poet (Robert Tombari) “relives a story of...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily News Of Newburyport

Joppa Dance makes return to live stage

NEWBURYPORT — Joppa Dance Company will bring “The Spirits of Christmas” to life on stage with its first live performance in two years. The show, which takes place Friday through Sunday at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, features three scenes – each centering around Charles Dickens’ characters of Christmas past, present and future in “A Christmas Carol.”
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NJ.com

Capital Philharmonic of NJ returns to the stage

Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will offer a holiday concert 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the War Memorial’s Patriots Theatre in Trenton. Former Ms. Rhode Island Gianine Campbell will be guest soprano as conductor Daniel Spalding leads the 70-member orchestra in a program including “Carol of The Bells”, “O Holy Night (Cantique de Noel),” “My Grown-Up Christmas Wish” and “March of The Toys.
TRENTON, NJ
indianola-ia.com

Simpson College community orchestra to return to stage

The Simpson College Community Orchestra will present its fall concert on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Blank Performing Arts Center. The hour-long concert will feature pieces by Lully, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, and Mozart. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. Families are welcome. Masks are required.
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Harrison revels in return to stage

The Portland musician survived pandemic through music, presents his 30th 'Christmas at The Old Church,' Dec. 10-27.At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down in-person performances in 2020 and part of 2021, Michael Allen Harrison talked about possibly needing to find work — as in something other than music. He had bills to pay. But, Harrison, a native Portlander and renowned pianist, continued to make music every day. By the time vaccinations started to help people open up performing arts venues, Harrison had made a music video with original tunes or covers for 485 consecutive days. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
the university of hawai'i system

UH Symphony Orchestra makes ‘emotional’ return to the stage

Joseph Stepec described taking the stage for the first time in more than 20 months, in historic Kawaiahaʻo Church, as “one of the strongest concerts” he has ever conducted for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Stepec is an associate professor and the UH Mānoa Symphony Orchestra (UHSO) director. The orchestra performed together in front of a live audience for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on November 28.
HONOLULU, HI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Marion music legend returns to the stage

When Joan Reece was 8 years old, she got her first marimba. Eighty years later, Joan played Christmas carols on the same instrument alongside her daughter. The duo performed at Joan’s son’s business, Sender Cafe, on Wednesday and will perform there again next Monday. Just as Joan taught her daughter,...
MARION, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Massachusetts Academy of Ballet returns to the stage

HOLYOKE — Pioneer Valley Ballet was not the only dance company to struggle with the pandemic last winter. The Massachusetts Academy of Ballet in Holyoke also had to cancel its annual winter dance in December 2020. But this year the dance school, which focuses on classical ballet technique and musicality,...
HOLYOKE, MA
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: Fostering a community with KoDA

While I typically use this space to write about Korean songs and artists that I think everyone should be listening to, today’s column will center Tufts’ very own K-pop dance association cover group, while recognizing the community it has built. The Korean Dance Association, or KoDA, is a student-run group...
THEATER & DANCE
Florence News Journal

Masterworks Choir returns with concert at Central

The Masterworks Choir will present its annual Christmas performances Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. The program, titled “Gloria! A Masterworks Christmas” features the music of renowned English composer John Rutter. The anthems and carols of Rutter are favorites of church and community choirs the world over.
FLORENCE, SC
Tufts Daily

Senior foil Allison Cheng leads with courage and humility

Standing at a modest 5 feet, 3 inches, Allison Cheng doesn’t intimidate at first glance. You’ll often find this friendly child studies and human development major conducting research in the Kaplan Lab or working in the music department. However, once equipped with a fencing foil and jacket, you won’t want to mess with this former Junior Olympics participant.
SPORTS
Tufts Daily

BEATs members find community through shared love for drumming

Tufts has no shortage of quirky acronyms for quirky student groups, between TUSC (Tufts University Social Collective), SUCC (Stand-up Comedy Collective), TDC (Tufts Dance Collective), TMC (Tufts Mountain Club) and many more. What better name, then, for Tufts’ only street percussion group than BEATs (Bangin’ Everything At Tufts). Daniella Rothstein,...
MUSIC
Tufts Daily

SMFA’s Artists of Color Union deconstructs identity, constructs community

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts is more racially diverse than the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering, but white students still make up the plurality of those enrolled. The Artists of Color Union (ACU) at the SMFA seeks to center the experiences of artists of color at the SMFA and at Tufts, and provides a space for artists to connect with and support one another.
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Gayle and Winnetka Bowling League capture crowd at intimate venue

On Nov. 29, rising alternative indie band Winnetka Bowling League performed at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall in an intimate but lively combination of bouncy melodies, cardboard cutouts and deadbeat dad jokes. The evening started with an engaging performance by Gayle. She wore leather pants, fishnet sleeves and a Reese’s Pieces...
BOSTON, MA
Tufts Daily

‘Staying with the Trouble’: Fostering connection through art

Tufts University Art Galleries’ exhibition titled “Staying with the Trouble” (2021) inspires its audience to imagine a collaborative and decolonized societal narrative through works of joy, compassion, teamwork and intersectionality by artists Judy Chicago, Young Joon Kwak, MPA, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Ellen Lesperance, Joiri Minaya, Cauleen Smith, Faith Wilding, Paula Wilson and Carmen Winant with Carol Osmer Newhouse. Coordinated by guest curator Kate McNamara, the exhibit recently ended on Dec. 5, though its timely pieces and message are certainly worth exploring here if you did not get to see it in person.
VISUAL ART
Tufts Daily

Weekender: 3Ps dives into harsh realities of teenage life in ‘Dry Land’

Content warning: This article discusses abortion and trauma, and mentions sexual harassment. For high school swimmers Amy and Ester, the poolside is anything but terra firma. This weekend, student-run theater group Pen, Paint and Pretzels (3Ps) will perform its realization of Ruby Rae Spiegel’s award-winning one-act play “Dry Land” (2015) in Curtis Hall. 3Ps boldly takes on the challenge of confronting a bevy of often trivialized (and potentially reminiscent) tropes of teenaged life including abortion access, female sexuality and the volatility of relationships — nearly all from the benches of the girls’ locker room.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tufts Daily

Cognitive and brain science: A primer

Most liberal arts colleges have psychology, computer science and philosophy majors. Few, however, have cognitive and brain science (CBS) or similar majors, which are often more simply called cognitive science. These courses of study give students the opportunity to analyze different parts of each of the three fields with the lens of trying to understand the human mind. With a mashup of required courses offered by the computer science and psychology departments, along with electives in philosophy, child studies and education, some students go through the major wondering what exactly CBS is and where they might go with a degree in it. The Daily set off on a mission — guided by faculty from various departments — to answer these questions.
MENTAL HEALTH
KEYC

Community rejoices as ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage

Tucked away in the woods is a quaint little spot that is bringing something exceptional and luxurious to the city of Elysian. Gustavus Adolphus College celebrates 81st annual Saint Lucia festival. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gustavus Adolphus College held its annual Saint Lucia celebration in Christ Chapel on Thursday. CADA’s...
ELYSIAN, MN
Tufts Daily

Dreaming of Sandman: Still lost in the story

A story inside a story. Think “The Princess Bride” (1987) or when a rambling friend gets lost in the details of a night recap. “The Sandman: Convergence” (1992) arc is a collection of three stories with individual plots, connected with this concept. In “The Hunt” (1992), a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

