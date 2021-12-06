Old Photo Album

Last Thanksgiving, my mom brought a shoebox of old photos with her to Thanksgiving. We had the best time going through them and taking a walk down memory lane!. Usually, the only time we go through old photos is when someone dies or when we move. Sad, but true. And in a digital age when everything is on a thumb drive somewhere, my only connection to the past in pictures is Facebook memories. But it was so fun to sit and go through old photos - reminiscing and sharing embarrassing ones with newcomers to the fam. I even took some photos of the photos and sent them out to those in the photos so they could cringe at their awkward phases and feel nostalgic over their glory days.

