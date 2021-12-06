Old Photo Album

On Sunday afternoon, November 10, 1957, a small crowd gathered in the Suffield High School auditorium (now Suffield Middle School) for the charter meeting of the Suffield chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Pictured on stage are, from the left, Chapter President Rev. Charles H. Milton, Congressional Representative Edwin H. May, Jr., Phillip Johnson, chairman of the committee of time and place, and Joseph Hardin, first vice president of the chapter. Hardin, a Suffield resident and noted bass singer, performed at the ceremony. Seated is Mrs. Eunice Bell, corresponding secretary of the chapter. News clippings at the King House Museum indicate that the chapter continued into the 1960s. The Suffield Historical Society would like to learn more about the local NAACP from anyone who can help.
Comments / 0