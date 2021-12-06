Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 6, 2021

Today is ... National Microwave Oven Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 80, Chattanooga 64

Did you notice?

• Tua Tagovailoa showed up to the Dolphins facility this morning representing the Crimson Tide, and he led the Dolphins to a fifth straight victory.

• Jaylen Waddle broke the Dolphins rookie reception record Sunday with his 85th reception of the season.

• Kenyan Drake went down with an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field.

• Josh Jacobs joined the Crimson Crane party following his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was both in Lockhart, Ala.

December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.

December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.

December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.

We'll leave you with this...