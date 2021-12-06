ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 6, 2021

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8vWm_0dF36tyR00

Today is ... National Microwave Oven Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Upon Further Review: SEC Championship Game, Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Nick Saban "Not Apologizing" for Alabama's Frequent CFP Appearances

Alabama's In: Crimson Tide Makes CFP as No. 1 Seed

Alabama Names Team Captains, Bryce Young MVP

Second Half Surge Propels Alabama Women's Basketball Over Chattanooga, 80-64

Alabama Back on Top of AP Poll

This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 6-12, 2021

Nick Saban Confirms ACL Injury for WR John Metchie

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-SEC Championship Game

Crimson Tikes: SEC Champions 2021

How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Schedule, Times, TV

How to Watch: College Basketball Week 5 Schedule, TV Info

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 13

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 80, Chattanooga 64

Did you notice?

• Tua Tagovailoa showed up to the Dolphins facility this morning representing the Crimson Tide, and he led the Dolphins to a fifth straight victory.

• Jaylen Waddle broke the Dolphins rookie reception record Sunday with his 85th reception of the season.

• Kenyan Drake went down with an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field.

• Josh Jacobs joined the Crimson Crane party following his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was both in Lockhart, Ala.

December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.

December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.

December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.

We'll leave you with this...

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Perkins
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec Championship Game#Ap#Wr#Sec Champions 2021#Times#Tv Info#Crimson Crane Party#The University Of Georgia
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy