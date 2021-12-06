ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued December 05 at 11:59PM CST until December 06 at 2:00AM CST by NWS

..WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY......

Winter Storm Warning issued December 09 at 11:52AM CST until December 11 at 3:00AM CST by NWS

A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as 12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor.
Advisory Message: High Wind Watch until 10:00AM Saturday

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. *...
Advisory Message: High Wind Watch until 10:00AM Saturday

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. *...
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and the all but the far northwest and north-central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
Wind Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday decor. Target Area: Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall and Woodford Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decor. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL

