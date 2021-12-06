Wind Advisory issued December 05 at 11:59PM CST until December 06 at 2:00AM CST by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and the all but the far northwest and north-central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO