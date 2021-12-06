Wind Advisory issued December 05 at 11:59PM CST until December 06 at 2:00AM CST by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday decor. Target Area: Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall and Woodford Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decor. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
