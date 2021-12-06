ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How the spending spree will end

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Can I let you in on a not-so-little secret? The...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Lake County Gazette

Bos criticizes Pritzker's 'ARPA spending spree'

Republican state Rep. Chris Bos is urging taxpaying voters to take a stand against what he views as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reckless spending spree. “The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) recently painted a rosy picture of Illinois’ fiscal health but neglected to mention that the administration used $4.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for pet projects instead of paying down the deficit on the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which inches closer to $5 billion every day,” Bos posted on Facebook. “That means the interest on the trust fund deficit, owed to the federal government, is growing at $300,000 a day and will have to be paid back from the state’s general revenue fund (i.e. your state tax dollars).”
Atlantic City Press

Commentary: With inflation raging, Congress must end spending spree

If you’re worried about the direction of the nation, the state of the economy or the sharp rise of price inflation, you’re not alone. A recent Associated Press poll found 65% of Americans say economic conditions are poor. And a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 93% of Americans are concerned or very concerned about inflation.
completecolorado.com

Rosen: Federal spending spree a descent into fiscal madness

I once heard someone say, “Inflation is caused by rising prices.” Actually, that’s putting the cart before the horse. An increase in the Consumer Price Index is one result of inflation, not its sole cause. Inflation is the decline in the purchasing power of the dollar. The cause of inflation is an increase in the supply of money and credit at a rate greater than the nation’s output of goods and services, in which case relatively more money is chasing relatively less output.
State
Washington State
BGR.com

$500 stimulus checks are coming this month – see if you qualify

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals that are ending today As we head towards the end of 2021, and the last instances for the year of the federal government sending out stimulus payments to millions of Americans, there’s an important stimulus check update to keep in mind. Just because the final such check the federal government issues is coming on December 15 (more on that in a moment), that doesn’t signal the end of all such payments. Depending on where a person lives, for example, there are a number of checks going out from individual states. And even at the...
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Treasury can’t fine Russian think tank’s US writers

Writing at Antiwar.com, Natylie Baldwin reports on letters sent in October by the U.S. Treasury Depa... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Generosity and freedom go together

In places where governments are smaller, taxes are lower, regulations are lighter and property right... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
bigblueunbiased.com

Deadline for 4th $1,400 Stimulus Check Payment Approaches Nearby

President Joe Biden had signed $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief into the law on Thursday and it means $1,400 stimulus checks could be start to reach the Americans in the coming few days. Payments should go to around 159 million households. “People can expect to start by seeing direct...
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Stimulus Checks To Be Sent Out Within 2 Weeks, Will You Receive One?

Before the end of the year, some Americans will get another wave of stimulus checks valued at up to $1,100. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, the stimulus checks are part of the Golden State Stimulus II program administered by the state. The most recent round of checks was mailed to 803,000 people. When you get your check it is determined on the method of refund you choose for your 2020 tax return.
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville Small Business Owner Says Issues With Local Post Office Are Undermining Her Bottom Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman- and minority-owned business in Bronzeville is booming, but issues and delays with the Post Office are so bad that the owner says their bottom line is actually suffering. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, this is not the first time we have looked into issues at the Henry W. McGee Post Office, 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave. – far from it. We have investigated issues there for more than a year now. Nearby small business owner Storie Devereaux said she is not seeing such issues in other parts of the city. But because of the problems with...
