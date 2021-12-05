ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions avoid winless season in dramatic fashion with walk-off TD vs. Vikings

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzxyJ_0dF34Vuh00

The Detroit Lions are still leading the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but they finally have their first victory of the 2022 season, even if it took until the last play of Sunday’s home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a somehow-wide-open Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired, giving the Detroit a 29-27 victory.

Goff and company needed that last-second touchdown despite having held a 20-6 lead at halftime, writing a script that Lions fans have come to know all too well this season. But this time, there was a happy ending for the Detroit faithful, ensuring they won’t be the first team to ever finish a season with an 0-17 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
VikingsTerritory

New Man on the Vikings Arrives from New England

Take some fresh photos with the bomb lighting because there’s a new man on the Minnesota Vikings. His name is Tashawn Bower, and the defensive lineman returns to the Vikings after a 2.5-season absence. Bower was an undrafted commodity in 2017 — a pretty decent season for the Vikings —...
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Td#Lions#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update

The Vikings fell in spectacular defeat to a far-inferior Lions team on Sunday. Minnesota did not have a lot go things go its way. For instance, Vikings WR Adam Thielen went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Thielen sprained his ankle in the Week 13 loss, according...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lions lose penalty-ridden Thanksgiving game vs. Bears, remain winless

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions remain winless after losing the annual Thanksgiving game at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears. The Lions led the game in the fourth quarter, 14-13, before the Bears finished them off with a long, time-consuming, game-winning drive that resulted in the go-ahead field goal. The final score was 16-14.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Sure the Vikings won, but what’s going on with Kirk Cousins?

It wasn’t even four weeks ago that a groundswell of serious opinions were starting to form that were suggesting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins should be a candidate for the Most Valuable Player award. After beating the Green Bay Packers on November 21st, Kirk was looking at a roller coaster season in which he had largely played really well.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Jerome Felton: If Vikings lose to winless Lions, ‘that would not look good on a resume’

One of these days, the Detroit Lions just might win a game. But Jerome Felton hopes it won’t be on Sunday. The Lions are 0-10-1 heading into the game against the Vikings at Ford Field. They’re in jeopardy of producing a second winless season in 14 years after finishing 0-16 in 2008. Felton was a rookie fullback on that Detroit team but he will be rooting Sunday for the Vikings, a team he played for from 2012-14.
NFL
WTOP

Campbell has hands full with winless Lions against Vikings

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had a play sheet in his left hand and a walkie-talkie in his right hand during a recent practice. In many ways, Campbell has his hands full. And he knows it. The first-year coach, searching for ways to spark his winless team last month, took...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy