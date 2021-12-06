3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,999

Grab your sandwich and fries from eegee's.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For 50 years eegee’s has been a Tucson restaurant staple. The fast-food joint, which is best known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch french fries, and frozen beverages, has remained in the Old Pueblo for much of its existence, opening dozens of stores throughout the region. However, after requests to move up the highway and set down in The Valley of the Sun, eegee’s has finally turned its eyes on metro Phoenix with several new locations. And now, the newest on the east side of the Valley is just about ready for business.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO