ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,999

Arizona Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention Builders & Investors: This is a great opportunity in booming Flagstaff market!...

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
newhomesdirectory.com

New Homes for Sale Near Flagstaff Abound in Amenities and Affordability

Flagstaff Meadows is a new development by Capstone Homes, located less than 15 mins from downtown Flagstaff, AZ. These gorgeous single-family homes are now selling in several layouts and floorplans so homebuyers can choose the home that best suits their needs. That’s true for those wanting a larger home, to those needing to downsize into a smaller, more compact space. There are ten unique layouts to choose from at Flagstaff Meadows.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 15 News

New Valley homeowners finding flaws after purchasing their homes

PHOENIX — Homes across the Valley have been selling at lightning speed this past year, leaving some buyers to take what they can get. However, some may have signed too quickly, missing some major flaws in their home along the way. Debra wrote to the Let Joe Know team saying...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Greyson F

Popular Fast Food Chain Finally Opening in Town

Grab your sandwich and fries from eegee's.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For 50 years eegee’s has been a Tucson restaurant staple. The fast-food joint, which is best known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch french fries, and frozen beverages, has remained in the Old Pueblo for much of its existence, opening dozens of stores throughout the region. However, after requests to move up the highway and set down in The Valley of the Sun, eegee’s has finally turned its eyes on metro Phoenix with several new locations. And now, the newest on the east side of the Valley is just about ready for business.
TUCSON, AZ
Only In Arizona

Experience The Beach In The Desert At The Nautical Beachfront Resort, A Year-Round Lakeside Getaway In Arizona

Arizona may not have beaches, but we have the next best thing: Lake Havasu. This pristine oasis is our very own slice of Caribbean paradise, and the Nautical Beachfront Resort is nestled right along its shores. Visit the resort’s website or Facebook page for more information, including room rates, food and drink menus, and a […] The post Experience The Beach In The Desert At The Nautical Beachfront Resort, A Year-Round Lakeside Getaway In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Engineering#Hoa#Bedroom Home#Community Commercial
CBS DFW

‘All-Out’ Race For Commercial Real Estate In North Texas Could Stay Just As Hot In 2022

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – No doubt the North Texas real estate market saw unprecedented interest in 2021. Real estate experts say it wasn’t just residential properties catching the eyes of hopefuls, but commercial listings too. Luis Pina, the owner of Accent Commercial Real Estate in Dallas, says investors and business owners looking to score commercial properties in North Texas were in an all-out race. Pina said, “After March of this year, people just went to the streets and started buying everything they could find.” So much, he says, that now there are very few available listings in the commercial real estate sector. Pina adds that many...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Arizona Daily Sun

Council set to consider airport parking fees Tuesday

Travelers departing from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport could soon pay up to $6 per day for parking. The regional airport has offered free parking for years – one of the last to do so. However, that will change if the Flagstaff City Council approves an ordinance that would implement paid parking at the airport.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Arizona Daily Sun

Contents

ATHENA Awards - Page 10. What does the chamber stand for today and over the past 130 years? - Page 26. Above: The Northern Gateways of Arizona publication was produced by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce to attract tourists to Flagstaff. This issue featuring an unnamed Navajo girl was published around 1965.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These are the 5 Most Expensive Cities in the Valley

It’s no secret that the Arizona real estate market is hot, hot, hot. Looking at the recent cost per square footage is one way to determine which cities are either the least or most affordable to live in. The Cromford Report, which documents the Greater Phoenix residential resale market, discovered...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Major Outdoor Mall Planned for Prasada

SimonCRE has announced it will build Village at Prasada, a 700KSF open-air shopping mall in Surprise. The $500M development near Loop 303 and Waddell Road will feature major-brand retailers, restaurants and entertainment outlets. Prasada is a 3,355-acre master-planned community. Development partners include RED Development, Macerich Development, WDP Partners and Suburban...
SURPRISE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy