A six-year-old boy murdered by his stepmother after being subjected to “sadistic” and “appalling” cruelty, was “failed by the very authorities” tasked with keeping him safe, his grandmother has said.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of “evil” 32-year-old Emma Tustin.She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull on June 16, 2020.Arthur, whose body was also covered in 130 bruises, died in hospital...

