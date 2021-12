CLEVELAND, Ohio —The Cavaliers had their opportunity to knock off the Utah Jazz in the final seconds Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Darius Garland had 31 points and the ball in his hands deep beyond the arc. But he missed a 28-footer with fewer than 3 seconds left, and the Cavaliers couldn’t corral the rebound to get another shot up. The result was a 109-108 loss for the Cavaliers, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO