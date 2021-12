LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has paid off nearly $627,000 in student debt held by students who attended the university during the coronavirus pandemic. The university used a portion of its federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) dollars to pay off past-due balances for 348 current and former students who owed money to UNOH, although the write-offs did not apply to student loan debt from outside lenders.

LIMA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO