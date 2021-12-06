NDSU advances to FCS quarterfinals

TaMerik Williams rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed North Dakota State to a 38-7 home win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, before a crowd of 12,557 at Gate City Bank Field at the...
VERMILLION, S.D. — Southern Illinois forced four turnovers and played turnover-free football itself to beat South Dakota, 22-10, on Saturday in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs. SIU's safeties led the defense, as Qua Brown had two interceptions, Clayton Bush added another pick, and Dorian Davis forced a late...
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka connected with Jalen Coker for a touchdown with 14 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Sacred Heart 13-10 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Sluka led Holy Cross on an 11-play, 80-yard drive, ending in a 35-yard touchdown to Coker....
Villanova (10-2 Overall) advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs with a hard-fought victory over Holy Cross last night at Villanova Stadium. After taking control of the game with two first-half touchdowns and a shutout performance on defense, things began to get iffy for the Cats in the second half. A string of great plays directed by Crusader QB Matthew Sluka and some ill-advised 'Nova penalties/miscues put Holy Cross quickly back into contention as they posted ten points less than nine minutes into the third quarter. The 'Nova offense responded after a 55-yard kick return set up the Cats at the Holy Cross 37 yard line to start what would be a quick-strike three-play drive finished off with a 14-yard Jalen Jackson run to put the Cats back up by eleven. Holy Cross would tally one more touchdown but the Wildcat defense held stout by snuffing out a two-point conversion attempt and preventing any further scoring by the Crusaders and the 'Nova offense ran the clock out effectively with some strong running by Justin Covington and good clock management from QB, Daniel Smith.
Kennesaw State lit up the scoreboard in a 48-21 win against Davidson on Saturday. The first-round game in the FCS playoffs featured the teams combining for 693 yards of offense. The Owls led in total yards with 417, with the majority of them coming from the run game, as they finished with 305 rushing yards.
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington football won its first game in the FCS playoffs against Northern Iowa 19-9. Eric Barriere dazzled with two highlight worthy plays, one being a touchdown pass where he threaded the needle to freshman Nolan Ulm to give Eastern a 6-0 lead. The other big play...
The Montana State Bobcats are heading to the FCS Quarterfinals after an impressive 26-7 win against the University of Tennessee at Martin Saturday in Bobcat Stadium in the second round of the FCS playoffs. It was a windy Saturday in Bobcat Stadium, but the Bobcats dominated on both sides of...
Montana State had just earned its biggest win of the season, at Weber State on Oct. 15. MSU’s defense dominated, and it caused Jeffrey Manning Jr. to think about another game. “That’s to make up for Wyoming,” the Bobcats safety told nickelback Ty Okada, according to Okada. MSU’s defense held...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Morningside Mustangs showed once again why they are one of the top football programs in the NAIA. Joe Dolincheck threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns as Morningside defeated Kansas Wesleyan 58-21 in a quarterfinal game of the NAIA Football Championship Series on Saturday afternoon at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
North Dakota State University’s athletic department has received its single largest one-time gift commitment in support of a new indoor practice facility on the NDSU campus that will transform Bison Athletics for years to come. The WE B Giving Foundation, a private family foundation established by Tom and Dawn Blattner,...
Head track and field and cross-country coach Jim Vahrenkamp added Tom Scott to his staff as the Fighting Hawks newest assistant coach to work with the distance runners. Scott comes to North Dakota from Queens (N.C.) University where he has coached 29 All-American performances since 2018 when he arrived. In his career, Scott has mentored 40 All-American performances.
THIS WEEK: No. 2 seed North Dakota State (11-1) hosts Southern Conference champion and No. 7 seed East Tennessee State (11-1) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). The winner advances to the semifinals to face No. 3 seed James Madison or No. 6 Montana.
If Friday night was a horror film for the University of North Dakota, then Saturday night’s 5-3 win over No. 5 St. Cloud State was a redemption film. The seventh-ranked Fighting Hawks (11-6-0, 6-2-0-0-0-0 NCHC) received points from 10 of their skaters and goaltender Zach Driscoll stopped 30-of-33 shots to put together a strong response following Friday’s 8-1 loss to the Huskies (10-6-0, 4-4-0-1-1-0 NCHC).
SACRAMENTO, CA (KELO.com) — South Dakota State dominated the first half and then held off a furious second-half comeback bid by fourth-seeded Sacramento State to advance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 24-19 victory Saturday night at Hornet Stadium. With the win, the Jackrabbits improved to 10-3 overall...
The 50th annual Mandan Lions Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday with a pair of South Dakota teams, Riggs (278) and Spearfish (203), placed first and second respectively in the girls division. In third, it was the Minot Majettes who tallied 144 points, nine better than fourth place team Legacy...
Maya Vibeto stepped back behind the arc and let loose a try that was greeted only by the subtle swish of the net, and the Knights were off and running early on. The sophomore’s first of two triples on the night factored into a dominant game-opening 15-2 first quarter for her squad during the season-opener for the Our Redeemer’s Knights (1-0) against the Rolette Comets (0-2), a matchup Our Redeemer’s cruised through by a 52-23 final score at home Thursday evening.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is going home again. Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous with Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
It’s North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Saturday in the second round of the 2021 FCS playoffs. The Bison are looking to return to the peak of the FCS as they look to make a push this postseason. NDSU comes in as the No. 3 seed in the FCS tournament, going 10-1 in the regular season, good for another Missouri Valley Conference title. The team’s only loss this season came against rivals South Dakota State. On the other side, Southern Illinois finished third in the MVFC, going 8-4 on the year. For their part, the Salukis won their matchup against the Jackrabbits earlier this season and are coming off a 22-10 win over South Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoff tournament. Like many nationally broadcast FCS and non-FBS games this season, this game will not be on normal TV channels for most viewers in the United States. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.
