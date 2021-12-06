NDSU advances to FCS quarterfinals

Villanova (10-2 Overall) advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs with a hard-fought victory over Holy Cross last night at Villanova Stadium. After taking control of the game with two first-half touchdowns and a shutout performance on defense, things began to get iffy for the Cats in the second half. A string of great plays directed by Crusader QB Matthew Sluka and some ill-advised 'Nova penalties/miscues put Holy Cross quickly back into contention as they posted ten points less than nine minutes into the third quarter. The 'Nova offense responded after a 55-yard kick return set up the Cats at the Holy Cross 37 yard line to start what would be a quick-strike three-play drive finished off with a 14-yard Jalen Jackson run to put the Cats back up by eleven. Holy Cross would tally one more touchdown but the Wildcat defense held stout by snuffing out a two-point conversion attempt and preventing any further scoring by the Crusaders and the 'Nova offense ran the clock out effectively with some strong running by Justin Covington and good clock management from QB, Daniel Smith.

5 DAYS AGO