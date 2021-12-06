ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada sweeps PCM hoops in HOIC opener

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5cp5_0dF326OH00
Carson VandeLune (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — PCM’s boys basketball team couldn’t overcome 20 turnovers, 15 made treys by Nevada and a near triple-double from Cubs standout James Edwards during an 82-56 home loss in the Heart of Iowa Conference opener on Friday.

The Cubs broke open a close game with a 17-9 second quarter and then pulled away even further following a 29-point fourth frame.

Carson VandeLune finished with 24 points and four rebounds and Matt Rosonke had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks but the Mustangs shot just 38 percent from the floor.

PCM (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the conference) were 6-of-20 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 from the line.

Edwards had 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Nevada, which hit 15-of-35 from 3-point range. The Cubs (2-0, 1-0) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor.

Durant Van Dyke had six points, five rebounds and two blocks, Cade Lindsay finished with three points, four rebounds and four assists and Jacob Wendt grabbed six boards.

Gavin Van Gorp dished out four assists, Brayden Nessa had three rebounds and two assists and Grant Van Veen tallied three points and three rebounds. Keaton Thomas pulled down two boards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpF0x_0dF326OH00
Emily Foster (ScottFairbairn)

GIRLS

Nevada 58, PCM 20

A tough shooting night and 33 turnovers plagued PCM’s girls basketball team during a home loss to Nevada on Friday.

The Mustangs fell behind early and never recovered during a 58-20 loss in HOIC action.

PCM shot 15.6 percent from the floor, 3-of-20 from 3-point range and 3-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Emily Foster had six points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead the Mustangs (0-4, 0-1).

Nevada (2-1, 1-0) led 12-2 after one and 26-6 at halftime.

Paige Steenhoek had six points, eight rebounds and two assists, Riley Johannes added three points and nine boards and Addison Steenhoek chipped in four points, four rebounds and two assists. Madie Reed grabbed seven boards off the bench.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Basketball
The Hill

CDC signs off on Pfizer booster shots for 16-17 year old teens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on booster shots of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds who are six months past their second shot, clearing the way for vaccinations to start. The move comes amid a surge in infections nationwide due to the delta...
HEALTH
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcm#Boys Basketball#Sweeps#Hoic#Monroe#Cubs#Iowa Conference
FOXBusiness

Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize

Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
477
Followers
72
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy