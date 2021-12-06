Nevada sweeps PCM hoops in HOIC opener

Carson VandeLune (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — PCM’s boys basketball team couldn’t overcome 20 turnovers, 15 made treys by Nevada and a near triple-double from Cubs standout James Edwards during an 82-56 home loss in the Heart of Iowa Conference opener on Friday.

The Cubs broke open a close game with a 17-9 second quarter and then pulled away even further following a 29-point fourth frame.

Carson VandeLune finished with 24 points and four rebounds and Matt Rosonke had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks but the Mustangs shot just 38 percent from the floor.

PCM (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the conference) were 6-of-20 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 from the line.

Edwards had 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Nevada, which hit 15-of-35 from 3-point range. The Cubs (2-0, 1-0) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor.

Durant Van Dyke had six points, five rebounds and two blocks, Cade Lindsay finished with three points, four rebounds and four assists and Jacob Wendt grabbed six boards.

Gavin Van Gorp dished out four assists, Brayden Nessa had three rebounds and two assists and Grant Van Veen tallied three points and three rebounds. Keaton Thomas pulled down two boards.

Emily Foster (ScottFairbairn)

GIRLS

Nevada 58, PCM 20

A tough shooting night and 33 turnovers plagued PCM’s girls basketball team during a home loss to Nevada on Friday.

The Mustangs fell behind early and never recovered during a 58-20 loss in HOIC action.

PCM shot 15.6 percent from the floor, 3-of-20 from 3-point range and 3-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Emily Foster had six points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead the Mustangs (0-4, 0-1).

Nevada (2-1, 1-0) led 12-2 after one and 26-6 at halftime.

Paige Steenhoek had six points, eight rebounds and two assists, Riley Johannes added three points and nine boards and Addison Steenhoek chipped in four points, four rebounds and two assists. Madie Reed grabbed seven boards off the bench.