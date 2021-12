Following last year’s very successful season, Mnet’s Show Me The Money 10 came to an end last week by introducing a new winner, Jo Gwang-il, just one face from yet another strong batch of talents to inject into the industry. For those unfamiliar with it, the show (also known as SMTM) is an annual music competition that filters thousands of rappers down to their elite, pitting them against each other in various rounds to find the best rapper of the crop. Its success varied over the years depending on format changes, editing, contestant talent, and the quality of its songs, but despite poor results in some years, it has continually bounced back to become one of Mnet’s longest-running flagship programmes.

