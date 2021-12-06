ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Skiing, snowboarding, dog-sledding: have a snowy adventure without leaving the UK

By Gemma Bowes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Downhill Skiing and snowboarding, Scotland and northern England

Although skiing or snowboarding at indoor snow domes such as Hemel Hempstead’s Snow Centre (from £29 an hour adults, £24 juniors, group lessons from £42 an hour), or the country’s dozens of dry ski slopes is a lot of fun, they can’t really compare with sliding down proper snowy mountains in the great outdoors.

The five main ski resorts of Scotland’s Highland and Aberdeenshire region – Cairngorm Mountain, Glenshee , Glencoe , Nevis Range and The Lecht – usually open in December, with the best snow from January until resorts close in April. If you can, go last minute when there’s snow incoming, ideally midweek when the slopes are quieter. Register for snow alerts in advance and check resorts’ own websites or Facebook pages for conditions updates.

A quick lowdown: Nevis Range (day tickets £37.50 adults, £24.50 junior), Scotland’s highest resort, has arguably the widest variety of terrain, with 35 runs, 12 lifts and an off-piste area of “Back Corries” – steep chutes – for experts.

Glenshee (adult day pass £32, junior £21) has the biggest ski area, with 36 runs totalling 25 miles across three valleys, and 21 lifts. It also promotes the surrounding area for ski touring, offering a ski touring ticket (£12) for those climbing up under their own steam, as well as standard lift passes.

Scotland’s sixth-highest peak, Cairngorm Mountain (adults £35 a day, child £22), near Aviemore, offers this too, with 11 lifts accessing 31 runs, and three snow parks with jumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmtIc_0dF31dCg00
Glenshee Ski Centre. Photograph: Fraser Band/Alamy

Glencoe Mountain Resort (£27-35 per day adult, £20-22 junior), with 20 runs and nine lifts, claims to have the longest and steepest pistes, and has “ microlodge ” wooden cabin accommodation (from £65 sleeping four) at the resort base.

The smallest of the five, The Lecht Ski Centre (adult day ticket £32, children/juniors £16-21 per day) in the eastern Cairngorms, has 20 runs and 13 lifts on a rolling hillside.

All the resorts have artificial snow-making, ski schools, equipment hire shops and extra activities such as ringos and tobogganing. As they roughly form a ring of about 300 miles by road between Perth and Inverness, you could opt for a road trip between them all.

A smaller area in the south of Scotland, Lowther Hills , has two tow ropes accessing a nursery ski slope and an intermediate area. It’s community-owned and run by volunteers, with no hire shop and obligatory annual membership to access the slopes (£45 per adult, £75 family pass, under 18s £25).

In England, a drag-lift is set up in the North Pennines at Yad Moss (day ticket £20, juniors £10, annual pass £55 adults, £10 juniors) when there’s snow (check website for updates). There’s no hire shop or lessons, so it’s not for beginners, but it’s more than two miles of fun, and an absence of rocks on the landscape allows skiing on relatively thin snow cover.

The Lake District Ski Club (£20 per day, £50 annual membership) sets up a button lift on Raise, the peak next to Helvellyn, to access nine spectacular ungroomed runs; while Weardale Ski Club (£20 adult day ticket, £48 season ticket) in County Durham has two button tows accessing off-piste terrain and about six runs, for intermediates only. In Northumberland, volunteer-run Ski Allenheads (annual membership only, £35 adults, £20 junior, £70 family) has several tow lifts, a cabin, and is beginner friendly, offering short runs.

Buy the annual pass for Yad Moss and you can ski at the others at a reduced cost.

Dog-sledding, Gloucestershire and Kincardineshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajO7L_0dF31dCg00
Dog-sledding with Artic Quest in Gloucestershire Photograph: PR

Key to establishing life and society in the Arctic Circle 4,000 years ago, dog-sledding has become the focus of countless holidays to Scandinavia and North America, and a popular extra activity on Alpine ski trips. Trying it in Gloucestershire involves something of a paradigm shift, but there’s nothing like the thrill of driving a team of huskies at speed, even if it’s beside the River Avon rather than across the icy tundra. Taster sessions with Arctic Quest in Tewkesbury (£99pp for two and a half hours, for group of four) offer “the full mushing experience”, on snow when possible or with wheels when not, and include drinks and snacks by a campfire for extra Scandi vibes. A traditional wooden Herder’s Hut , based on a Sami home, is available too, from £120 a night, sleeping two.

In Scotland, Huskyhaven , near Stonehaven in Kincardineshire, takes guests on a run with the pack on a three-wheeled cart along trails. Choose from half-day, full-day, evening rides and a seven-mile “Aurora experience” with Wattie McDonald, who twice completed Alaska’s tough, 938-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (from £45pp).

Ice-climbing, Highlands and Snowdonia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tcez_0dF31dCg00
Ice climbing with Climb365 in the Highlands. Photograph: Climb365

Using ice axes and crampons to ascend walls of ice is a portal to a beautiful, dangerous frozen world – those who master the sport scale frozen waterfalls and glaciers. Indoor ice walls provide introductory sessions and safety advice.

Ice-Factor at the National Ice Climbing Centre near Ben Nevis is home to the world’s biggest indoor ice-climbing walls, offering beginners’ lessons (£30 adults, £25 juniors), or non-instructed (£9.50 adults, £5.75 juniors).

Outdoor ice climbing courses are run in winter by Climb365 , whose two-day introductory course in Scotland’s West Highlands costs from £275-350 for a group of one to four people per instructor, starting from Fort William. Similarly, Snowdonia Adventures has outdoor courses (from £250pp per day).


Reindeer safari, Cairngorms, Scotland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxrAu_0dF31dCg00
Reindeer in the Cairngorms. Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

They’re honestly not just for Christmas, insist the owners of the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd , a 150-strong, free-ranging gang of Rudolph wannabes that live on the flanks of the Cairngorms. Guided hill trips (daily, adults £18.50, kids £13.50, pre-book) lead visitors on a short mountain hike to meet the majestic beasts, or you can visit a smaller group in a paddock (adults £3.50, kids £2.50).

Torch-lit ascent, Cumbria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUybe_0dF31dCg00
Star Gazing on Howgill Fells Photograph: Dave Forknall

A common apres ski fixture is the torch-lit descent – skiing down pitch black mountain paths with flaming torches in a group, usually fuelled by a tot or two of grappa or schnapps along the way. A similarly atmospheric after-dark adventure on home turf is a guided head-torch walk up into the Howgill Fells to the summit of Winder (473m) with BEExpeditions (17 December, £50pp including pickup from Manchester, or £30 if you meet at the start point in Sedbergh).

Sleigh rides, Windsor and London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THRzm_0dF31dCg00
Shire horse and carriage ride in Richmond Park Photograph: Royal Parks

Can a horse-drawn carriage ride through the British drizzle ever equal a proper Snow Queen-style sleigh ride through the snow? Windsor Great Park’s Ascot Carriages (£75 per carriage for 30 minutes for four people give it a good go in the festive season, when between 4 December and 3 January carriages are festooned with gold and white berries and garlands, and the part-shire horses wear antlers.

Fancier still, in London’s Richmond Park, two white Royal Parks shire horses pull a smart Park Brake carriage for a 75-minute experience ( royalparks.org.uk , £450 for six) including sloe gin and mince pies in Holly Lodge and a behind-the-scenes visit to the stables.

Tobogganing, nationwide

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned sledge down your local hill on a knackered tray or bin bag, but to dial up the gnarliness you have to try a Cresta-style toboggan run. Three sister UK snow centres send tiny sit-on cars hurtling along a 500-575m metal track. Llandudno Snowsports Centre (two rides £8pp) and Chatham, Kent (five rides £14pp) have “sno-tubing” on outdoor dry ski slopes too, while the venue at Swadlincote , Derbyshire (five rides £15) also features a 70m “drop slide”.


Avalanche and winter mountaineering courses, Snowdonia and Inverness-shire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exL8G_0dF31dCg00
Mountain winter skills course on Ben Nevis with Much Better Adventures Photograph: Much Better Adventures

What to wear, what to carry, how to respond to the sort of grim weather forecasts that keep most folk tucked up indoors … these are topics covered on a two-day Welsh Winter Skills mountaineering course at Plas Y Brenin National Outdoor Centre in Snowdonia (£360pp for two nights’ accommodation, meals and kit, December-February). Small groups develop skills that open up more enjoyment of the winter countryside, such as using crampons and navigating in poor visibility.

Alternatively, Much Better Adventures has two-night weekend group trips to climb Ben Nevis while learning survival skills (December-April, from £415pp including two nights’ B&B in Fort William).

The National Outdoor Training Centre for Scotland , at Glenmore Lodge in Aviemore, has a quiver of courses to train adventurers in the skills needed to tackle mountains under cover of snow. As well as winter mountaineering, rock-climbing and navigation courses, there’s an “introduction to avalanche planning and decision making” (next course 2 March 2022, £90pp, or £115 including one night’s accommodation), which would benefit off-piste skiers and snowboarders as well as hillwalkers and mountaineers.

Cross-country skiing, various locations

Serious cross-country skiers train through summer on roller skis. Try beginners’ and improvers’ sessions in Hyde Park, London and Dorney Lake in Windsor with Rollerski (£35 for 90-minute session including equipment). It also offers five-week courses in Hyde Park and east London’s Victoria Park (£140pp), plus one-day sessions (£96pp) in Ascot, Berkshire, Betteshanger Park near Deal in Kent, or Redbridge, Essex.

In Aberdeenshire, the Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre rents cross-country skis for use on a special matting track (adults £10, juniors £5.50 for hour rental and track), or on country paths when it snows (£12 for a half-day per adult, juniors £9), as well as roller-skis for a designated trail.

Japanese onsen, Ceredigion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFvLQ_0dF31dCg00
An onsen dome at Fforest glamping site Photograph: PR

One of the best things about a skiing or snowboarding trip to Japan – apart from the karaoke, sushi breakfasts and waist-deep powder – is being able to visit an onsen, the traditional hot-spring baths that are heaven after a day on the mountain. Glamping and self-catering site Fforest, by the River Teifi near Cardigan, has replicated the experience at its four onsen domes , cedar-clad pods with wooden floors, futon beds and an outdoor bathhouse with sunken concrete tub for stargazing (from £260 for two nights, sleeping four).

Ice-skating, London, Kent, Newcastle upon Tyne

After the mass cancellation of Christmas fairs last winter, the usual cinnamon-scented shenanigans around pop-up outdoor ice rinks and mulled wine stalls resumes in many – though not all – locations for 2021. Choose London’s Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink (13 November-9 January, from £11.50-14 per child, £16 per adult); in Kent, the rink at Calverley Grounds in Tunbridge Wells (19 November-3 January, adults from £13-21, under 16s from £8-14), with Bavarian curling at night (from £50-73 for six people); or Winter Wonderland at Newcastle upon Tyne Racecourse (1 December-2 January, ice skating £9.50 per adult, £7.50 per child). There are dozens more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A great walk to a great pub: Christmas at the Churchill Arms, Kensington, London

It is a mark of our almost religious obsession with the second world war that the drab underground offices of London’s Churchill War Rooms attract so many visitors. Devotees shuffle around the cramped corridors, squinting in the yellow light at blessed desks and blessed chairs, breathing deeply as if sensing some afterscent of cigar. They hold zealous conviction that £25 is worth it for entry, £7.95 necessary for butternut soup and a baguette, £20 essential for a T-shirt with Winston in pinstripes toting a tommy gun. For me the only lasting image was a photo of the cabinet secretariat, around a quarter of whom seemed to be children.
LIFESTYLE
Boston

Do you plan to ski or snowboard this season? Let us know.

It's almost time to hit the slopes. With the first snowfall of the season last Friday, and more on the horizon later this week, you may be starting to dream about hitting the slopes. Many ski areas across New England are open for season, including Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts which...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
olympics.com

Ski and snowboard cross athletes set for Beijing test event

The ski and snowboard cross events of the FIS Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard World Cups get underway this week (25-28 November) at Secret Garden in the People’s Republic of China in a dual test event for the Winter Olympic Games 2022 Beijing. The venue – in its first time hosting...
SPORTS
bookriot.com

It’s Snow Good To Ski You: 12 of the Best Books About Skiing and Snowboarding

To everything, turn, turn, turn: Each of the four seasons has its fans, if you live in an area where you get the different seasons. Summer is for surfers and beach bums, fall is for leaf peepers, spring is for…okay, I’m not really sure what people are excited for in spring. Spring training? The end of winter? But winter sure has its die-hard fans. There are lots of amazing winter activities to do, and one of the most popular involves hitting the slopes! If you’re a fan of strapping equipment to your feet and hurtling downhill at varying speeds, or just like looking at breathtaking images of wintery wonderlands, this list of 12 of the best books about skiing and snowboarding is for you!
CELEBRITIES
gearjunkie.com

Mountaineers Log 1st Ascent in Pakistan, Ski Down Without Supplemental O2

Red Bull’s recently released adventure film ‘Doo Sar: A Karakoram Ski Expedition’ documents the action-packed first ascent and descent of Yawash Sar II, a 20,000-foot peak in the Karakoram range. In spring 2021, ski mountaineers Andrzej Bargiel and Jędrek Baranowski embarked on a historic, alpine-style mission. Backed by their ski...
SPORTS
newschain

Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity

Hundreds of skiing and snowboarding Santas have taken to the slopes at a US resort to raise money for charity. More than 230 joined the event following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They returned to kick off the ski season in full Christmas outfits, including white...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Alpine Skiing#Nordic Skiing#Snow Skiing#Downhill Skiing#Uk#Hemel Hempstead#Facebook
Yakima Herald Republic

At the Library: Travel with world without leaving your couch

I’m loving these random warm, sunny days of late, but I know gray and cold are coming; and so, my mind starts to wander toward travel books. Because while I can get super excited to go on a big trip, to plan everything and make lots of lists, and then to actually arrive and begin exploring, I also appreciate getting to go places without having to do all of the prep work, or spending hours in a moving vehicle.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
LiveScience

Medieval Scot with strong jawbone wasn't a local

A medieval man whose face was immortalized in a striking reconstruction isn't quite who we thought he was. The so-called Blair Atholl Man, who died at the age of 45 and was buried near Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands some 1,600 years ago, was not a local, researchers now say.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I was done. Burnt out. Then I moved into a motorhome and found freedom’

Siobhan Daniels is giving a virtual tour of her home. “I’ve got my gin bar,” she says, flicking on decorative lights, “an oven big enough for Christmas lunch ... and a full-size shower and toilet.” The moment she walked in, she knew it was the home for her. She gave up her flat in Kent, disposed of most possessions – and moved into this two-berth Auto-Trail Tribute motorhome.
NEW ZEALAND
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy