Making robotics security a top priority

As the workplace continues to blend between physical and remote environments, protecting company data has become a top priority. We’ve all seen the fallout of poor security policies – phishing scams, data breaches and exposing confidential information just to name a few. So it’s not uncommon for companies to reactively set up compliance programs; being non-compliant can be twice as costly as being compliant due to fines, business disruption, reputation damage and other factors. But compliance can be complex and confusing, especially when set up hastily or with minimal knowledge of the process. There’s an abundance of frameworks to understand with different requirements on timeline, policies and controls. Because compliance is traditionally known as a cumbersome process plagued by a sea of paperwork, it’s no surprise that companies will do whatever they can to avoid it until a customer asks for an attestation report. Yet, without the proper foundation, cobbling a compliance program together can do just as much damage as not having a compliance program in place at all.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO