ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrills Ford, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,195,000

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Norman Luxury Home w Window walls of spectacular Main channel lake views, 3 Bedrm, 2.5 Bath, Master on Main, Water Front, Level walk to...

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

No need to wait for new construction! Move into this well-maintained home in the Riverwood community with easy access to NGIC, DIA, CHO airport, and Hollymead Shopping Center. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dual ovens, and extended granite countertops. Sun filled morning room walks out to a composite deck and stone patio overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains and built in hardscaped flower beds. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and gas fireplace in the family room. Upstairs features laundry room plus four bedrooms, including a large primary bedroom with sitting area, bathroom, and walk-in closets. The fully finished basement provides large family room area with custom built in shelving, plus two bonus rooms to spread out, and tons of storage. Home features speaker system wired throughout, custom trim, ceiling fans, and much more!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
The Dallasite

Homes for sale in Dallas: New listings

(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherrills Ford, NC
Business
City
Sherrills Ford, NC
Sherrills Ford, NC
Real Estate
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy