MyWindsor – December 2021

Take a look at the five and ten; it’s glistening once again. I wait for this time of year all year round. There are so many little things I look forward to seeing to kick off the beginning of December. When I pull into Wegmans and see the white lights glowing from the store with little Christmas trees everywhere, then see Christmas wreaths on the city poles, I know it’s officially here. I’ve always loved Christmas since I was a little girl. Christmas just gives you a different kind of happiness and feeling. I feel like “most” people are happier and extra-giving. It’s the spirit that fills the air wherever you go.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO