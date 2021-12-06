ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How the Founder of This Cool Nontoxic Fragrance Line Starts Her Workday

By Candice Aman
Who What Wear
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's the first thing you do when you get out of bed in the morning? A well-rounded morning routine sets the tone for the day and gets you prepped—both mentally and physically—before you dive into a packed schedule filled with emails, chores, happy hours, workouts, and more. Our series Morning Person...

thethirty.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Is It Unhygienic To Buy Skincare In Tubs & Jars? An Expert Explains

Is it a bad idea to buy skincare products in tubs or jars? I never really thought about it until recently when I saw an influencer on Instagram say that they only use pumps or tubes because jars are dirty and that when you take the lid off to use it, you expose the product to light and air which degrade the product. Is that true? I have a few products in jars I really like but don’t want to keep wasting my money!
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Light Genderless Fragrances

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, The Bubble Collection has now officially launched its e-commerce shop. As CEO and co-founder Gregory Cole states, "The reason why we were so successful on Indiegogo was because there is a market out there craving our light and genderless scents. Gone are the days of heavy perfumes and colognes that invade the space of those around you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
shop-eat-surf.com

Pacsun For All Fragrance Debuts

Today, Pacsun announced the expansion of its gender-neutral offerings with the release of Pacsun For All Fragrance, a brand-new scent created without gender in mind to further the retailer’s focus on inspiring inclusivity amongst its consumers, encouraging the expression of individuality. With gender-neutral being a growing category for the retailer,...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Rich New Line of Unisex Fragrances From France

Jeweler James de Givenchy is known for blending unexpected materials into wearable art, so it’s perhaps unsurprising to learn that early in life he seemed destined for a career in perfumery. His father ran the fragrance division for his uncle Hubert de Givenchy’s couture house, and James’s first job was filling flacons at the factory outside Paris. While he ditched base notes for bijous, de Givenchy has been plotting a perfume of his own since he launched his jewelry brand, Taffin, 25 years ago. Now, this fall sees the debut of Taffin Fragrance, a range of seven unisex scents. Developed over the course of four years with input from several of the industry’s top noses, each pure parfum is a richly layered blend named after a different color. Much like de Givenchy’s designs, the perfumes are harmonies of elegance and irreverence: Le Vert sees bracing vetiver spliced with lavender and Sichuan pepper, for example, while Le Gris mixes citrusy bergamot with freesia and cedarwood, and Le Marron grounds tuberose in sandalwood and amber. As with the best jewelry, these scents make an impact when they enter a room and leave an impression after they’ve departed. $480
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fragrances#Workday#Coffee#Dedcool#Dedtergent#The People
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Launches His Own Fragrance Line

Tyler, The Creator has spent years exploring the depths of fashion with his Golf Le Fleur brand and he’ll be adding a fragrance line to his arsenal very soon. The California native announced plans for the launch of his French Waltz fragrance on Wednesday (December 8), which will be available on the company’s website in two different sizes starting on December 13 at 11 a.m. ET.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WATE

How I infused some summer into my winter skincare routine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As I bid adieu to warm weather, it’s time to switch to creams and lotions to manage my super-dry skin during the winter months. But this year, I won’t be lathering up with cold-weather products I’ve never truly loved. Instead, I’m infusing some summer into […]
SKIN CARE
KDVR.com

12 most popular nail polishes at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re making your way to the salon or applying an at-home mani-pedi, you’ve most likely already noticed there are all kinds of nail colors, patterns, designs, and types to choose from. When you’re on the lookout for a unique kind of polish, it can be tempting to just go with your go-to shade without exploring the plethora of other options that different brands offer.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Makeup Artist Violette on French Versus U.S. Beauty Values

Click here to read the full article. Violette, who’s attracted a loyal following with her beauty-focused YouTube videos, met her first month’s sales goal on launch day of her beauty brand, Violette_FR — an homage to her social handle and a testament to her product development prowess. “Now that I’m here, I think that my art training was actually the key of everything,” said the French-born, New York-based makeup artist, who is also the global creative director of Guerlain and originally trained as a fine artist.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
temptalia.com

Best New Beauty Products (November 2021)

I think it’d be fun to go through what we used, purchased, resisted, and so forth each month, here are some questions:. Or successfully dupe a new product with something you already own?. Chanel Pirate (99) Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour ($38.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep, slightly...
MAKEUP
In Style

This Brand's Products Are the No-Makeup Makeup of Haircare

Let's talk about hair brand commercials for a second. Can you think of any that don't feature perfectly blown-out hair with tons of bounce and volume? While there's nothing like getting your hair styled at a salon, or the satisfaction of nailing that look yourself, what about those in-between days when you want a great look with a lot less effort?
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Brand Name Fragrance Samples

MicroPerfumes is an online fragrance sample store. Throughout the pandemic, fragrance lovers missed out on the opportunity to smell various perfumes and colognes in store before purchasing due to mask restrictions and the ever-circulating virus. MicroPerfumes has developed a system that allows fragrance-lovers to experience luxury scents in sample sizes.
LIFESTYLE
newbeauty.com

Tarte Is Adding an SPF Cream to the Shape Tape Line

Cult classic shape tape from Tarte is adding a new must-have addition to the line: shape tape cloud cream SPF15. The creamy, lightweight, medium buildable coverage formula features a natural matte finish that will look and feel just like your skin. This easy daily-wear product is crease-proof and transfer-proof and promises to last for 24 hours.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Stay Hydrated This Winter With Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

Adding to its Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Glow Recipe has launched a new hydrating Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream just in time for the colder days ahead. Made with combination skin in mind, the weightless, whipped moisturizer is infused with polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and keep the skin looking plump. Three types of plum — kakadu, illawara and burdekin — and ice willowherb are also added into the formula. The former brightens and hydrates while the latter balances the complexion.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Skin Cleansing Products

Wildcraft Skincare, an Indigenous-owned, Toronto-based skincare brand, recently launched two new sustainably-sourced and biodegradable products. The skincare company now offers a new Wash Cream Cleanser and a Silk Sea Sponge. Both items are great additions to any skincare routine. The new products in Wildcraft's lineup of natural skincare are ideal...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Everyday Humans Launches New Lip Balm Inspired by Oat Milk Lattes

Everyday Humans has introduced a brand new product to its lineup dubbed the Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm. Inspired by Charlotte Chen Pienaar‘s — the brand’s founder — love for oat milk lattes, the lip balm is infused with oat extract to help soothe your lips with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Elsewhere, blue agave moisturizes, plumps and acts as an anti-inflammatory to reduce dryness and the appearance of fine lines. A blend of oils has also been added to the formula such as shea butter, jojoba and argan. Additionally, the balm offers 100% mineral UV protection.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The Best Retinols On Amazon

It’s no exaggeration to say that retinol is the most effective skin care ingredient in existence — which is why, when you’re shopping for a retinol product (be it a serum, a cream, or even an oil), you want to be discerning. Perhaps surprisingly, many of the best retinols can be found right on Amazon — though even among the best retinols on Amazon, you’ve got a lot of options to consider, since retinols are not one size fits all. According to dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types can use more concentrated formulas such as a retinol gel, while dry and sensitive skin types should opt for a retinol that's included in a moisturizer.
SKIN CARE
KGUN 9

Why Pour Moi Skincare makes the perfect holiday gift

Pour Moi is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. It has won awards from dermatologists and has 5 star reviews from clients who rave about its results. Pour Moi's skincare isn't your average moisturizer it is Climate-Smart skincare that is specifically designed to protect and heal your skin based on where you live.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

2 Perfume-Obsessed Beauty Editors Sound Off on the Best Perfumes of All Time

We love all things beauty here at Who What Wear, but if there’s anything we love above all, it’s fragrance. We could talk about fragrance for hours on end and would not get sick of it. We’re constantly Slacking about new fragrance launches, our favorite perfumes of all time, and how a certain scent smells on our body chemistry. It’s truly a lifestyle.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy