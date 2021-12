Twelve games into the Premier League season and six clubs have already changed managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjær became the latest to pay for his side’s poor form after Manchester United’s 4-1 loss at Watford forced the board to act. United fans will have been sad to see the back of the club hero, but a run of five defeats from seven in the league – their sole win in that streak ultimately cost Nuno Espírito Santo his job at Tottenham – was not good enough. In all, Watford, Newcastle, Spurs, Norwich, Aston Villa and United have already pulled the trigger on managers this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO